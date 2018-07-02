Isle of Wight hits The Sunday Times’ Top 50 Beaches

The Sunday Times has placed Alum Bay in its list of the top 50 beaches in the UK

Filey Beach in North Yorkshire was the overall national winner.

In the Southern region, the West Wight beach was one of just seven to feature, which included Dymchurch and St Margaret’s Bay in Kent, St Brelade’s Bay in Jersey, Birling Gap in East Sussex, Brighton beach and topped by Durley Chine in Bournemouth.

Included among the reasons Alum Bay was chosen, were the chairlift from the Needles Landmark Attraction to the coloured sands and the Needles Pleasure Cruise, run by Yarmouth RNLI lifeboat second coxswain, Pete Lemonius.

Will Myles, MD of Visit Isle of Wight said:

“We’re very pleased Alum Bay is in the Sunday Times top 50 beaches – of course, it’s no surprise. With miles of beaches around our coastlines, Alum Bay is just one of many for visitors to come and explore.”

Article by Simon Clark on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed