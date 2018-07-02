Isle of Wight hits The Sunday Times’ Top 50 Beaches

An Isle of Wight Beach made it into the Sunday Times’ list of top 50 beaches yesterday.

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Alum Bay

The Sunday Times has placed Alum Bay in its list of the top 50 beaches in the UK

Filey Beach in North Yorkshire was the overall national winner.

In the Southern region, the West Wight beach was one of just seven to feature, which included Dymchurch and St Margaret’s Bay in Kent, St Brelade’s Bay in Jersey, Birling Gap in East Sussex, Brighton beach and topped by Durley Chine in Bournemouth.

Alum Bay

Included among the reasons Alum Bay was chosen, were the chairlift from the Needles Landmark Attraction to the coloured sands and the Needles Pleasure Cruise, run by Yarmouth RNLI lifeboat second coxswain, Pete Lemonius.

Alum Bay

Will Myles, MD of Visit Isle of Wight said:

“We’re very pleased Alum Bay is in the Sunday Times top 50 beaches – of course, it’s no surprise. With miles of beaches around our coastlines, Alum Bay is just one of many for visitors to come and explore.”

Article by Simon Clark on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

Monday, 2nd July, 2018 6:58am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l4O

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story, Tourism

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Isle of Wight hits The Sunday Times’ Top 50 Beaches"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
richard

We all know we have some of the best beaches, but Alum Bay!? What did they base that on?

Vote Up50Vote Down
2, July 2018 10:09 am
Mark L Francis

Brighton Beach & Birling Gap are full of stones & Filey is…well, in North Yorkshire so the weather is rubbish (I was at University in Sheffield and we were cut off by snow one year. I would have thought there were better choices – your photo show Yaverland for example. I would choose Priory Bay, but don’t tell anyone else, or they’ll all want to go there.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
2, July 2018 10:27 am
Sally Perry

The photos are all from Alum Bay

Vote Up30Vote Down
2, July 2018 10:46 am
laurentian

These days a beautiful deserted beach is not good enough – you’ve got to have “attractions” . . .

Vote Up00Vote Down
2, July 2018 4:51 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*