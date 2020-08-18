Isle of Wight holiday park plans entertainment upgrades

A Shanklin caravan park is upgrading its entertainment offerings — with a trampoline park, tank course and splash zone.

Plans to overhaul the Lower Hyde Holiday Park’s current outdoor activity areas. have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

Entertainment upgrades

No additional caravans are being asked for at the Parkdean Resorts park on Landguard Manor Road in Shanklin, near Lidl, but other activities are set to come to the park — similar to those seen at other Parkdean sites across the country.

Better play areas

Permission is being sought for better play areas for younger and older children, an adventure golf course, a splash zone, bungee trampolines, a tank course, activity shelter and high ropes course all to upgrade the park.

Keeping up with what visitors want

In planning documents, Parkdean has said they are looking to provide enhanced leisure and activity facilities at the centre of the park, which will keep up with what visitors will want from the park, as well as hopefully attracting new custom.

Have your say

You can view the plans on the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal, searching 20/01208/FUL and 20/01209/FUL.

Comments on the applications will be accepted until 7th September 2020.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed