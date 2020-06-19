Isle of Wight hospital adds new team to support social distancing

Isle of Wight NHS Trust have made several changes to St Mary’s Hospital site since the change in Government guidance around face masks and face coverings came into force on Monday 15th June.

If you need to visit the hospital for an appointment, blood test or procedure you will notice things are a little different to how they are usually.

One-way systems

There is now a number of one-way systems around the corridors and you will need to keep left to help maintain social distancing.

The hospital has installed a number of new signs, including floor stickers for the main corridor and some extra special ones for the Children’s Ward to help remind everyone to socially distance.

Speak to Support Team

The Social Distancing Support Team, who will be wearing orange tabards, will also be on hand to help you as you arrive.

You will also need to take your face covering with you which you will need to wear before you can enter the hospital.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P