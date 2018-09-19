Isle of Wight Humanists present ‘Beyond Historical Jesus’

The Isle of Wight Humanists return to Riverside Centre next week with a new season of lectures.

The first of the season is by Peter Marchant, a long-standing member of Isle of Wight Humanists and a regular speaker at their meetings.

Peter is an historian and the author of ‘3 Peter: a sceptic’s guide to the origins of Christianity’.

He shares ideas developed in his follow-up book, provisionally entitled, “The Trouble with Jesus”.

Where and when

The event takes place on 25th September at 7pm at Riverside Centre, Newport Quay.

Entry is free.

For more information about the Isle of Wight Humanists see their Website.

Our thanks to the Isle of Wight Humanists for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Location map

View the location of this story.