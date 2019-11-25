Isle of Wight hustings event to focus the Biosphere, climate and the future economy

Another hustings has been organised in the run up to the General Election, this one focused on Biosphere, climate and the future economy.

The event is being organised by volunteer group, Transition Island, who aim to promote sustainable communities and is being chaired by well known Island environmentalist Matthew Chatfield BSc., CEnv, CIEEM.

Run of events

There will be two five-minute presentations prior to the hustings on relevant subjects. These will be strictly non-political in nature.

The remaining time shall commence with candidates having two minutes to introduce themselves and thereafter to be equally divided between the three topics.

Questions shall be submitted in advance by audience members and selected by the chair. As well as a public invite there is a long list of relevant organisations invited.

Topics debated

The topics to be debated include:

The attainment of the UNESCO Biosphere status presents a golden opportunity for the Island to be an outstanding region – yet there has been little to nothing mentioned about this by candidates. Climate, some polls have identified this issue as second only to Brexit, and in fact the most important among the young. Future Economy, Can the Island transition to a low carbon economy? Can Biosphere status bring jobs and encourage the young to remain? Can the Island innovate in the face of its burgeoning retired population?

Where and when

The hustings take place on on Monday 2nd December, from 7pm to 8.30pm. at the Newport Congregational Church, 98 Pyle Street, Isle of Wight.

Book your free tickets via EventBrite.

All six candidates for the Isle of Wight constituency are being invited – in the last 24 hours three have confirmed – the others shall be ‘chased up’ in the coming days.

Image: Kane Reinholdsten under CC BY 2.0