Isle of Wight hustings focused entirely on Europe: Tickets available now

An election hustings organised by members of the 48% Isle of Wight Group is being planned for later this month.

Voters are invited to attend the hustings which take place on Wednesday 20th November in Newport.

Organisers say,

“We’re told this election will all be about Brexit, candidates must be clear to us what their position really is! “We want to give the public a chance to ask questions all about Brexit, the European Project and European Union.”

The ‘Isle of Wight Europe Hustings’ will be the first General Election hustings for the Isle of Wight focused purely on Europe.

Book your free tickets

The Isle of Wight Europe Hustings takes place at the Riverside Centre between 7pm and 9pm.

Find out what the candidates think about Brexit by booking your free tickets now.

All Isle of Wight Parliamentary candidates have been invited to the event.

Image: dullhunk under CC BY 2.0