Isle of Wight ice skaters win a Gold and three Silver medals in national comp

Well done to all the synchronised ice skaters from the Isle of Wight who took part in a national competition in Cardiff last weekend. They came home with one Gold and three Silver medals.

Wight Crystals

Huge congratulations are in order for synchronised ice skaters from the Isle of Wight.

Skaters from Wight Sequins, Wight Sparkles, Wight Crystals and Wight Jewels all competed in a national competition – the Wales and West Viola synchronised Ice Skating Championships – in Cardiff at the weekend.

Between them, the teams picked up three silvers and a gold medal. This is despite not having a home rink to train on (since Ryde Arena was closed by AEW in October 2016), meaning the IW teams are on the ice for only a fraction of the time other teams are.

Scores on the doors
Well done to all who took part, the results were:

Silver – Wight Sequins
Silver – Wight Sparkles
Gold – Wight Crystals
Silver – Wight Jewels

Wightlink were thanked for their sponsorship, without which – the teams say – they would be unable to keep training and competing.

Wight Sparkles

Wight Sequins

Images: © Isle of Wight Ice Dance & Figure Skating Club

Monday, 11th December, 2017 3:06pm

