Huge congratulations are in order for synchronised ice skaters from the Isle of Wight.
Skaters from Wight Sequins, Wight Sparkles, Wight Crystals and Wight Jewels all competed in a national competition – the Wales and West Viola synchronised Ice Skating Championships – in Cardiff at the weekend.
Between them, the teams picked up three silvers and a gold medal. This is despite not having a home rink to train on (since Ryde Arena was closed by AEW in October 2016), meaning the IW teams are on the ice for only a fraction of the time other teams are.
Scores on the doors
Well done to all who took part, the results were:
Silver – Wight Sequins
Silver – Wight Sparkles
Gold – Wight Crystals
Silver – Wight Jewels
Wightlink were thanked for their sponsorship, without which – the teams say – they would be unable to keep training and competing.
Images: © Isle of Wight Ice Dance & Figure Skating Club
Monday, 11th December, 2017 3:06pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fSp
Filed under: Community, Featured, Ice Skating, Island-wide, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓