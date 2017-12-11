Huge congratulations are in order for synchronised ice skaters from the Isle of Wight.

Skaters from Wight Sequins, Wight Sparkles, Wight Crystals and Wight Jewels all competed in a national competition – the Wales and West Viola synchronised Ice Skating Championships – in Cardiff at the weekend.

Between them, the teams picked up three silvers and a gold medal. This is despite not having a home rink to train on (since Ryde Arena was closed by AEW in October 2016), meaning the IW teams are on the ice for only a fraction of the time other teams are.

Scores on the doors

Well done to all who took part, the results were:

Silver – Wight Sequins

Silver – Wight Sparkles

Gold – Wight Crystals

Silver – Wight Jewels

Wightlink were thanked for their sponsorship, without which – the teams say – they would be unable to keep training and competing.

Images: © Isle of Wight Ice Dance & Figure Skating Club