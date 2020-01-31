Isle of Wight independent lifeboats chosen by public as Red Funnel charity of the year

Freshwater Independent Lifeboat are proud to announce that they have been chosen, along with Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and Ryde Inshore Rescue as Red Funnel’s Charity of the Year (COTY), 2020.

It was decided late in 2019 by Freshwater to write and propose a bid for the award with the Island’s two other independent lifeboat stations.

Martin Newham said,

“This is a amazing opportunity for us, and will help us to raise awareness of the Independents across the Island. “Freshwater initially contacted both stations, and they agreed that approaching Red Funnel as a group was the way forward.”

This will be the first time all three stations have worked together in a fundraising collaboration of this kind.

Independent Life Boats received most public votes

Red Funnel quote,

“Red Funnel received sixty applications from charities all over the Isle of Wight and Hampshire. Following a detailed internal review, these were longlisted to eight before Red Funnel staff voted to select the top three. “This final shortlist was then provided to Red Funnel customers to vote for their chosen charity, with the Isle of Wight Independent Life Boats receiving the most votes by the time the ballot closed at midnight on 28th January 2020.”

All three Independent Lifeboats, are excited to be involved and are looking forward to working with Red Funnel in the year ahead.

We’d like to thank all our supporters, and well wishers for voting for the “Isle of Wight Independent Lifeboats” over past week.

News shared by Martin on behalf of Freshwater Independent Lifeboat. Ed