Isle of Wight Intensive Care Unit is on the move

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St. Mary’s Hospital is moving to a different part of the hospital whilst essential improvement work is carried out to the area on Level B.

The unit is a six-bedded adult general Intensive Care Unit and cares for patients who have, or are at risk of, developing a critical illness/condition.

Relocating this week

Patients, equipment and intensive care staff will relocate to the Coronary Care Unit Acute ward on Thursday 3 May 2018 for three weeks whilst work is carried out to replace the flooring, update the IT infrastructure and redecorate the existing unit.

Patients requiring acute coronary care will continue to be cared for in the Coronary Care Unit.

Several improvements planned

Commenting ahead of the move, Vikki Crickmore, Critical Care Matron, said;

“Now that we have got through the busy winter spell, although there is never really a quiet time for us, it feels a good time to vacate the unit so that the improvement works can be done. “As well as replacing the flooring, which has come to the end of its life, it is also a good opportunity whilst we are out of the area, to carry out other improvements including modifications to the nurse station and changes to the sluice room, where we dispose of waste, and the unit will be redecorated throughout. “The IT infrastructure will also be updated to improve the storage of the vast amounts of networking cables we have.”

Careful planning

Moving intensive care patients and all of the specialised equipment required is no easy task and requires careful planning.

Intensive care staff have been working closely with hospital support services to ensure the move goes smoothly with minimal disruption to patients.

Vikki Crickmore, continued:

“Moving an ICU is a huge job and there is a lot to plan, but thankfully we don’t do it very often and it will be worth it. “We are looking forward to returning in three week’s time to a newly refurbished unit and, in the meantime, we will continue to provide a high standard of care and support to our patients and their families.”

Open visiting policy

The Intensive Care Unit will continue to operate an open visiting policy, enabling visitors to visit 24 hours a day. Visitors to the Intensive Care Unit should use the Intercom system at the entrance to the Coronary Care Unit.

Telephone numbers for the Intensive Care Unit and the Coronary Care Unit will not change.

Vikki Crickmore, Matron (third from left) with Intensive Care Unit staff

