If you haven’t been to the Isle of Wight County Show for a few years you might be surprised to learn that it is now one of the biggest and arguably best days out on the Island.

Over the 118 years it has been taking place, the County Show has seen many permutations, but the last few years has seen a massive resurgence in its popularity – with record numbers of visitors, traders and exhibitors in 2017.

Showcasing the very best

This year’s event will be held on Sunday 8th July and as ever, will showcase the very best of the Island’s rural economy from local food to gardening, craft and outdoor living.



Quintessentially British and more importantly Island focused, the organisers show a commitment to keeping as much as possible local.

The Show has charity status and is run by a passionate group of volunteers. Any surplus money is given back to the local economy through the Rural Fund. The Fund offers young Islanders scholarships and bursaries to further their development in the rural and outdoor industries.

Much to see and do

A show for the whole family, children can enjoy petting the farm animals, including goats, pigs and sheep, or be enthralled by the storyteller’s tales in the show theatre tent.

To help them burn off the ice-creams there’s a school sports area to provide some friendly competition. Throw in some Vintage funfair attractions, bouncy castles and woodland activities and you might even find yourself running out of time to fit it all in one day!

In the Main show ring there will be displays all day including falconry, gun dogs and the IW Pony Club and the thrills of the Wight Speedway.

Stars of the show

Of course, the real stars of the show are always the animals. This is your chance to come and get up close to award-winning pigs, sheep, cattle and poultry, meet the goats and alpacas, and watch the equestrian showing and show jumping classes.

Alternatively you can watch the fun dog show, equine showing and much loved show jumping. Or visit the village green arts or shooting galleries. Don’t worry if any of these events are new to you.

The Show’s premise is to simply come along and give it a go!

All the ‘big toys’ will be out in force, from sit-on mowers to farm machinery with tractor rides throughout the day.

Food galore

You won’t be going hungry as the food pavilion will be filled with local producers.

There are also plenty of food concessions to keep your taste buds tickled and of course the traditional tea and cake from the WI tent is a must.

Isle of Wight Rural Awards

This year, RIWAS and the CLA, will be introducing the prestigious new Isle of Wight Rural Awards to celebrate rural life on the Island.

Trophies will be awarded to rural businesses, young people and schools, and food businesses. They will recognise individuals and businesses alike who represent the very best of rural achievement on the Isle of Wight.

Where and when

The County Show takes place on Sunday 8th July between 9am and 5pm at the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society showground, Northwood, Cowes.

Parking is free for the event. Tickets are £10 and the price includes a free brochure (usually £2), under 16s go free, when accompanied by an adult.

For tickets, awards information and more visit our Website.

Our thanks to The County Show for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations and businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Image: Cow licking its lips by foxypar4 under CC BY 2.0

Image: Tea and Cake deburca under CC BY 2.0

Image: Alpacas by kessiye under CC BY 2.0

Image: Show jumping by treborrenrut under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.