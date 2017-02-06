Jobs OnTheWight launch: Finding jobs or staff on the Isle of Wight just got easier

We’re pleased to bring you a new announcement today – the launch of Jobs OnTheWight, our new mobile-first Isle of Wight Jobs site.

Trusted

One of the things that gives us the biggest thrill is when readers tell us that OnTheWight is their trusted news source. When we formed the site 12 years ago, trust in the media wasn’t something that most people spoke of, but we held as a central belief.

We’ve spent a great deal of time, money and effort ensuring that the products we provide are trustworthy, accurate and reliable. It’s likely that is why our traffic to the news site alone peaks on 115,000 readers in a month and that we have over 32,000 followers on social media.

Dedicated jobs site

Having such a large audience got us thinking about what other services we could offer to our ardent readers. One request that has popped up several times over the last year has been for help to promote job vacancies.

Making the most of our large audience, we think that through the creation of a dedicated Jobs site, we can help three sets of people:

Job seekers – looking for work

Employers – seeking new staff

Ourselves – to bring us an income

We have spent many months developing a dedicated Jobs site that is simple and easy to use, both for the job seeker and employer.

Job seekers

Here’s a quick run through of the advantages of Jobs OnTheWight for Job seekers:

New jobs daily – Combined with powerful searching

Site is fully Mobile friendly – Fast to load

Jobs come to you: Alerts via email for jobs you’re interested

Save jobs: Easily gather jobs on the move. Review them later and apply

Easily create an account – just provide an email

If seeking a particular type of job that isn’t listed, the system will automatically pick out the nearest available alternative (ie. Portsmouth, Southampton etc).

Employers

Here’s a short list of the advantages of Jobs OnTheWight for Employers are:

Jobs prominently displayed at the top of the page on OnTheWight News (see below) – Exposure to audiences peaking at over 115k/month

Mini-HR recruitment system. Removes the headache of multiple-CVs via email and enables simple online management of the whole recruitment process

Easy-to-master job entry

Duplicate your job listings in a single click

Jobs can be posted 24 hours a day

Easy and quick online payment methods

Invoicing history available online

‘Backfilled’ jobs for the launch

We want to provide the best service we can to job seekers, so for the launch period we are ‘backfilling’ the site with jobs from various online job sites.

We felt that having a spread of jobs vacancies across Island regions and industries was important.

Our intention is for these to be dialed back once we have a direct relationship with the companies seeking staff.

Job Seekers: Sign up now

If you’re a job seeker, sign up now and set up alerts to ensure you hear about the latest jobs in your chosen industry or location.

You can register directly with the site using your email address or if you prefer, you can login using social media accounts for Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Employers: Take advantage of special offer

If you’re an employer wanting to list a job, simply choose your package and once payment has been made (by bank transfer or credit card) your vacancies will go live and be in front of our large readership.

Selecting the Big League package (ten jobs for £399) secures our special launch rates and there is no limit on when the credits need to be used up by.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Jobs OnTheWight now.