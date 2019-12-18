Isle of Wight knifepoint robbers jailed for six years each

Hampshire Constabulary say two men have been jailed for six years each for a knifepoint robbery which saw one teenager stabbed in the eye.

Dylan Doughty, 22, of no fixed address and Ashley Jones, 21, of High Street, Ryde, both pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery.

Newport Crown Court heard how the pair attacked a group of five friends as they headed home after a night out in Ryde.

The duo ran up to the group in Swanmore Road, at around 12.30am on 13th October, threatening them with a knife and demanding they handover whatever they had on them.

Stabbed in the eye

One of the group, an 18-year-old man, from Ventnor, was stabbed with the knife under his eyelid.

Doctors later said he was lucky not to have lost his sight. He is still undergoing treatment for damage to his eye.

Identified through social media

The pair were identified through a photo which had been posted on social media.

They were quickly arrested and were found to be in possession of some of the items stolen from the group.

Both were sentenced to six years in prison and given an additional three years on licence.

Parker: Dangerous men are safely behind bars

Detective Constable Lee Parker said: