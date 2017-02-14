Isle of Wight Labour call for better deal for private sector tenants

Ed Gouge from Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Labour Party has been delivering a leaflet calling for a better deal for private sector and providing information on the campaign group Generation Rent.

It has criticised the lack of action by the Government in this week’s Housing White Paper.

Council register of landlords

The leaflet proposes the right of tenants to ask for a five year tenancy which will limit rent increases and provide security for tenants as long as they pay the rent and look after the property.

It also proposes a register of landlords so the Council can identify those who are not keeping their property to the national Decent Homes Standard.

‘Affordable’ rent not affordable for many working families

Mick Lyons, Labour’s candidate for Ryde South in the May local elections said,

“Once again the Government is letting down private sector tenants. The Housing White Paper only promises to encourage institutional investors to give longer tenancies but these organisations tend to do that anyway. “It proposes new private rented housing which is ‘affordable’ but this is defined as 80% of market rents. This is not affordable for many working families, especially as market rents are rising much faster than wages. “The Generation Rent idea that no one should pay more than a third of income on rent is what we should be looking at and housebuilding for rent by Councils is the best solution.”

The leaflet distributed to Ryde residents can be seen below.