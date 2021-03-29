Isle of Wight Labour Party announce their election candidates

Richard Quigley the Chair of Island Labour says their manifesto is “unapologetically ambitious, but is credible and affordable and builds on the actions of successful councils around the country”

Montage of Labour Candidates

The Isle of Wight constituency Labour Party have announced 28 candidates standing in the upcoming 6th May Isle of Wight council elections.

Richard Quigley, Chair of Island Labour told News OnTheWight,

“Very few people are happy with the way the current Conservative administration have managed the council over the last four years.

“A constant reduction in services coupled with increased council tax bills isn’t helping anyone, but its not simple enough to say ‘vote for us because we aren’t the Tories’.

“We need to give people a reason to vote Labour.”

Quigley: Ambitious, credible and affordable manifesto
Mr Quigley went on to say,

“Our manifesto is unapologetically ambitious, but is credible and affordable and builds on the actions of successful councils around the country.  The main aim is to build community wealth through the spending of more of the council budget with Island businesses, rather than continually handing contracts to mainland firms. 

“That coupled with the increase in our vote in the last two General Elections means we have attracted 28 candidates prepared to put themselves forward and work hard for the Island. It means this May, residents have a real choice of how they vote.”

WardCandidate
Brading & St HelensAlexander Buggie
Carisbrooke & GunvilleVerity Bird
Central RuralRichard Hill
Cowes MedinaAlan Bates
Cowes NorthRichard Quigley
Cowes South & NorthwoodPhilip Attfield
Cowes West and GurnardJosh Pointing
East CowesLorna Trollope
Haylands and SwanmoreSue Lyons
Lake NorthGary Clarke
Lake SouthSarah McCarthy-Fry
Mountjoy and ShideAlan Hunter
Nettlestone & SeaviewMark Rees
Newchurch, Havenstreet & AsheyAnna Beach
Newport CentralSimon Haytack
Newport WestBrian Quigley
Parkhurst & HunnyhillPauline Hunter
Ryde MonktonmeadMick Lyons
Ryde North WestPhil Truckel
Ryde South EastEmily Brothers
Ryde WestSteve Double
Sandown NorthClive Cheetham
Sandown SouthRobert Thompson
Shanklin CentralKenneth Crawley
Shanklin SouthChristopher Lloyd
Totland & ColwellBilly Hancock
Ventnor & St LawrenceSteve Cooper
Wroxall, Lowtherville & BonchurchJustin Tracey

What the candidates say
Billy Hancock (Totland & Colwell) says,

“I will make West Wight voices heard at an Island level. I want to strengthen the community, protect the environment, and help the local economy prosper by keeping wealth local.”

Billy Hancock
Billy Hancock

Brian Quigley *Newport West) says,

“I believe in Civic Duty, the need for a greater level of inward investment which benefits the Island through more jobs and services and I support our incredible, hard-working NHS Heroes!”

Brian Quigley
Brian Quigley

Christopher Lloyd (Shanklin South) says,

“Labour’s manifesto will harness the Island’s economy for the benefit of local businesses and the community, increasing environmental sustainability, reducing poverty, and improving educational support, training, and quality job opportunities.”

Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd

Clive Cheetham (Sandown North) says,

“For too long Sandown has rested on the laurels of past greatness, today it needs desperately to look to the future.”

Clive Cheetham
Clive Cheetham

Gary Clarke (Lake North) says,

“A Labour led Council will prioritise investing and spending our resources locally.”

Gary Clarke
Gary Clarke

Kenneth Crawley (Shanklin Central) says,

“Living in Shanklin for the past sixteen years, and as a retired Precision Toolmaker with three Grown up children working in the Navy and the Prison Service, I want to put a stop to the mismanagement of this Council.”

Kenneth Crawley
Kenneth Crawley

Philip Attfield (Cowes South & Northwood) says,

“I’m proud to live in Cowes and stand as a Labour candidate to represent local issues and help build a strong and fair economy with Island Labour’s manifesto.”

Phil Attfield
Phil Attfield

Richard Hill (Central Rural) says,

“Having grown up on the Island, studied and achieved an Engineering Degree, with my children going through school, it is safe to say that I know and understand the needs of Island Life.”

Richard Quigley (Cowes North) says,

“As a small business owner, I understand how we need to invest in Cowes to create a prosperous future for all. The Tories can only deliver more cuts and reductions to services.”

Richard Quigley
Richard Quigley

Steve Cooper (Ventnor & St Lawrence) says,

“I have lived lived in Ventnor for over 20 years, have 2 sons island born and bred and have served and represented people for nearly 40 years in trade union and other representative roles.”

Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper

Steve Double (Ryde West) says,

“Hello from an IW NHS employee, and former Ryde Youth Worker. I am supporting the Local Labour Manifesto to ‘build back better’, a future for everyone.”

Steve Double
Steve Double

Verity Bird (Carisbrooke & Gunville) says,

“My goal is to work for a sustainable future for Carisbrooke and Gunville, balancing economic necessity with community need and respect for our environment.”

Verity Bird
Verity Bird

Alan Hunter (Mountjoy and Shide) says,

“I am proud to stand in my local ward. You will see me more often than every four years.”

Alan Hunter
Alan Hunter

Pauline Hunter (Parkhurst & Hunnyhill) says,

“I am proud to be standing for the Labour Party to represent Parkhurst and Hunnyhill on the Isle of Wight Council.”

Pauline Hunter
Pauline Hunter

Sarah McCarthy-Fry (Lake South) says,

“Local Communities are the lifeblood of our Island. A Labour led Council will prioritise local investment and local expenditure.”

Sarah McCarthy-Fry
Sarah McCarthy-Fry

