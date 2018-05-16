Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 408 Fairlee Road Newport

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914564

B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

17 May — 07 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHALFLEET : From Wellow Road to Wellow Top Road (ML630155) : Station Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018198

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ruby mount st johns rd

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W115007507-01591

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : O/s Shironel ML630158 : Main Road-Newbridge – 12227

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018681

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe

Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018723

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Outside 103 & 105 : Pallance Road-Northwood

Works description: kerb and drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018712

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Alongside drive to No. 29 priory road. . ML240165 : Priory Road-Carisbrooke – 13633

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018711

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : 49 : Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: CCTV survey works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018676

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 John Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold licence. 11 John Street, Ryde- 17/05-30/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003955

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.56-58

Works description: Excavate to install Cabinet & chamber for broad band

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-1

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 THE STRAND, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181989

Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01

Littlestairs Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 40

Works description: Scaffold licence 16/5/18-22/5/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003953

Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660593 : Marsh Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660593 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018624

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP NO1,NORTH RD,SOUTHWOLD,SUFFOLK,IP186BG

Works description: RECOVER POLE AND CHANGE OVER WIRES.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC9W0000000IBTGWAJB

Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

17 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018627

Simmonds Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660592 : Simmonds Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660592 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018623

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 ST. PAULS AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180206

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 4b Taylor Road Newport

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168156

Trevor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: EXCAVATION IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.7

Works description: EXCAVATE TO LOCATE EXISTING TOBY POT FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP26-1

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 68 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATE CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09175425

Woodland View, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: S/O 33 on WOODLAND VIEW

Works description: RYDE 499377 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 14m of Duct 54/56 in FW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5DAWM01