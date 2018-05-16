Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 408 Fairlee Road Newport
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914564
B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
17 May — 07 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHALFLEET : From Wellow Road to Wellow Top Road (ML630155) : Station Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018198
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ruby mount st johns rd
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W115007507-01591
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : O/s Shironel ML630158 : Main Road-Newbridge – 12227
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018681
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018723
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Outside 103 & 105 : Pallance Road-Northwood
Works description: kerb and drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018712
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Alongside drive to No. 29 priory road. . ML240165 : Priory Road-Carisbrooke – 13633
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018711
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : 49 : Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: CCTV survey works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018676
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 John Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold licence. 11 John Street, Ryde- 17/05-30/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003955
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.56-58
Works description: Excavate to install Cabinet & chamber for broad band
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-1
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 THE STRAND, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181989
Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01
Littlestairs Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 40
Works description: Scaffold licence 16/5/18-22/5/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003953
Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660593 : Marsh Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660593 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018624
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP NO1,NORTH RD,SOUTHWOLD,SUFFOLK,IP186BG
Works description: RECOVER POLE AND CHANGE OVER WIRES.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC9W0000000IBTGWAJB
Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
17 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018627
Simmonds Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660592 : Simmonds Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660592 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018623
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 ST. PAULS AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180206
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 4b Taylor Road Newport
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168156
Trevor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: EXCAVATION IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.7
Works description: EXCAVATE TO LOCATE EXISTING TOBY POT FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP26-1
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 68 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATE CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09175425
Woodland View, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: S/O 33 on WOODLAND VIEW
Works description: RYDE 499377 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 14m of Duct 54/56 in FW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5DAWM01
Wednesday, 16th May, 2018 6:48am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
