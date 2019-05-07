Isle of Wight Lambretta Day celebrates 20 years with weekender event

The annual spring meet of scooter riders returns to the Island this bank holiday as the Isle of Wight Lambretta Day celebrates with a 20th anniversary weekender (25th-26th May).

Founded in 1999 as a meet-up to launch Lambretta Clothing at a local clothes store, the first Lambretta Day was attended by around 20 scooter riders; it has grown into an annual event with 100s of scooters from local and visiting clubs, as well as solo riders all getting together in Ryde.

Two days of mod madness

This year, as well as the traditional meet and ride out on the Sunday from Newport Quay to Ryde – followed by competition, prizegiving, live music all day and a special evening event – there’ll also be plenty to see and do on the Saturday too.

Saturday action

Getting warmed up from 1pm at Ryde Pavilion on Saturday 25th May, look forward to a range of dealer stalls, a BBQ, beer tent and DJs making sure you’re kept entertained all day. Not to mention live music from Ska’d for Life and Sub Culture.

From 8pm the evening event in The Balcony Bars features live music from two of the greatest mod tribute bands, The Jam’D and Who’s Who.

When they’re not on stage, DJ Simon Ball will be spinning the tunes and keeping you on the dance floor until 1am.

IW Lambretta Day

On Sunday, riders meet at Newport Quay at midday to get ready for the rideout, which leaves at 1pm heading to Ryde.

Judging of the scooter competition and prizegiving kicks off at Ryde Pavilion at 2.30pm.

As with Saturday, there’ll be a BBQ, beer tent and between 1pm and 7pm live music from The Targets, Butterfly Collection and Outta Time. DJ Al Supersonic and guests will be spinning the vinyl.

But what better way to finish the weekend than with live music from the mighty Secret Affair from 8pm. They’ll be supported by

and Subculture.

As Monday is a bank holiday, there’s no need to worry about going home early so you can keep on dancing until 1.30am.



Book now

The Isle of Wight Lambretta Weekender events are free entry during the day and evening events for the live music are ticketed.

Book tickets online | Saturday £12.50 | Sunday 12.50 | Weekender £22 or in person from:

Visual Impact, Newport

Bagel Wrap, Union St, Ryde

Ryde Superbowl

There are other Lambretta Day goodies you can buy beforehand too such as patches and legshield banners. Head over to the Visual Impact Website for more details.

Our thanks to Visual Impact for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: brizzlebornandbred under CC BY 2.0