Take part in the Godshill Firewalk in night of fun, fire and fundraising

A project being run in conjunction with Godshill Parish Council aims to bring a new and inclusive playpark to the village with the vision of fun for all.

It will incorporate the Island’s first wheelchair accessible swing along with other wheelchair equipment, sensory equipment and traditional play equipment.

Nikki Collinson-Phenix, who is involved in the project, said,

“We need to raise circa 160k for the park and although we’re working very hard at grant funding and approaching Island businesses for equipment sponsorship, we have to also do our fair share of general fundraising.”

Take part in the firewalk

Nikki has been involved with organising the Godshill Play Park Firewalk.

Taking place on Saturday 8th June, individuals, families, friends and teams are all invited to go along and walk on hot coals for a night of fun, fire and fundraising along with a chance to win IW Festival Tickets and over 50 other prizes.

Show your support

Nikki went on to add,

“We could really do with as much support as possible to get people on the firewalk so we can raise lots of money! “The wheelchair swing alone is over £10,000 so its all systems go on our side to make this play park a reality and for children on the Island to be able to play together regardless of the challenges they may face.”



Image: Firewalk by ross_goodman under CC BY 2.0