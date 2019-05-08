Scheme to recruit and retain GPs on the Isle of Wight nominated for award

The office of Bob Seely shares this latest news. Ed

Work to improve health services for Island people by recruiting and retaining GPs and supporting GP practices has been nominated for a parliamentary award by Bob Seely MP.

Bob has nominated the team from the Island’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and GP Federation; One Wight Health, for the Excellence in Primary Care category in the 2019 NHS Parliamentary Award.

GP Retention Intensive Site Support

The nomination is in respect of its successful GP Retention Intensive Site Support (GPRISS) Scheme which seeks to recognise primary care practitioners and to improve and deliver the best quality of care given to patients.

The Island’s CCG recognised that with 20% of the GP workforce set to retire in the next five years, the prospect of increasing and filling vacancies has been cause for concern, of which they have been keen to proactively tackle.

Using a £400,000 grant, successfully drawn down from the Government, the GPRISS scheme has been able to achieve success by gaining access to training, coaching and career development, attracting and retaining new GPs.

Seely: A great achievement of collaborative working

Bob said:

“It has been recognised that the Island, in particular, struggles with recruitment and retention of GPs and the unprecedented demand for their service. “But as a result of GPRISS, the Island has already seen six trainee GPs pursuing full time roles and four new GPs have applied to join local practices. This is a great achievement of collaborative working between health organisations bringing a better service to Island people and I think it is important that this successful partnership – and the hard work of our GPs – is recognised.”

Savage: Supporting GPs

Tracy Savage, Locality Director and Primary and Community Care Lead for the IW CCG said:

“GPRISS is about taking practical steps to ensure GPs have the time, resources and support to enable them to focus on what they do best – providing the best care for patients. “Over the last six months 106 GPs have already been supported through a range of initiatives, which can only be good for the GPs and those depending on them.”

Kitova-John: GPs risen to new opportunities

Dr Margarita Kitova-John, Chair of One Wight Health Said:

“Local GPs have really risen to the new opportunities presented by this programme of work and I know they will be delighted that our MP has also recognised both the issues they face and innovative steps taken to resolve them.”

Image: Matt Madd under CC BY 2.0