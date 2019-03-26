Isle of Wight Learning Disability home rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) have just acknowledged the nine-bedded care home at 22 Argyll Street, Ryde, as “Outstanding” after their latest inspection.

CQC noted: “Staff go the extra mile to provide a family orientated homely environment”.

They also commented the care and support at 22 Argyll Street is:

“Planned proactively and in partnership with the people who live there, their families and the multidisciplinary teams that work with the team and residents.”



Also

“There are enough staff to meet people’s needs and offer support in a relaxed and unhurried way in looking after the nine adults who all have either a learning disability, brain injury or autism.”

The report highlighted that medicines are safely administered, the use of technology to support resident’s safety and communication needs are fully met and the report commended the hard work and commitment of the staff team.

A motivated team

Emma said,

“Our residents are as delighted as we are that their home has been graded as outstanding. “We really are a motivated team and each of us brings something different. The team is always full of ideas as to how we can make life interesting and enjoyable for our residents and we pride ourselves on delivering high quality, person-centered care.”

‘Southern’ comfort style care for people and pet

It’s the little things that have made this particular care homes’ status rise to outstanding.

This includes the ongoing and continuous improvement coupled with innovative ideas such as the introduction of Ability Dog Caddie, a two-year old black Labrador to the home.



Ability Dogs 4 Young People

Emma Bound, Registered Manager at the Argyll Street home, and her colleague, Dani Fischer, Deputy Manager were attending a training course and met Carol Court, the founder of the Island’s charity Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW .

Residents of Argyll Street Care Home

The benefits of walking a dog had been discussed for a while with some of the residents living at 22 Argyll Street, but the out-of-the-blue meeting with Carol was more than timely. From a discussion with Carol about how the home could participate with Ability Dogs 4 Young People, a plan evolved towards having a companion Ability Dog full time at the home.

Emma said,

“Most of our residents have lived together for over 21 years. “They consider themselves as a family. So, taking a step further as most families have a pet we do too. Caddie is a wonderful addition to the household.”

Image: Top L-R staff Daniela Fisher, Emma Bound, Tina Stuart