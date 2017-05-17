Nick shares this latest release on behalf of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats. Ed

Nick Belfitt says,

“Lib Dems have listened and we will put the Isle of Wight first.”

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate, Nick Belfitt, today announced that his party will seek to give a voice to Islanders by fighting for an English Island Policy in Westminster.

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats were already in consultation with the Federal Party about an English Island Policy before the General Election was announced, but now he says he will take the issue straight to Westminster if elected.

Putting the Island first

Nick Belfitt said:

“If the local elections show us anything, it’s that there are many who want to see the Island’s voice returned. Fifteen years under Tory rule has meant that the Island’s voice is completely lost. “Many still believe the national political parties will not fight for the Island. As someone who grew up on the Island, I want to show people that we have listened and we will put the Island first. “Our English Island Policy takes what is needed to change from the local level to the national level.“

The Liberal Democrats argue they are the only party with a working document on bringing the Isle of Wight and other English offshore islands up to the same funding and standards currently enjoyed in Scottish Isles.

Island Campaign

As part of the call Nick Belfitt added that the party had written to the Independent Councillors for their support on the issue. The party confirmed that Independent Councillor John Medland has backed the proposal.

The English Island Policy, which was first proposed in January 2017, will form part of what the party is calling their Island Campaign.

Election promises

Other proposals the Liberal Democrats have confirmed for the Island:

£7bn investment in education with £25m support directly to Island Schools, including rejection of academies.

£6bn Heath Care support via a 1p on the pound tax with £19.7m going to Island NHS keeping services on the Island.

Protection of the Triple-locked pension

Creating a discounted bus pass for 16-21 year olds, giving a 66% discount

Legalisation of Cannabis, bringing in £1b revenue nationally, through regulation and taxation.

The Liberal Democrats have confirmed Mr Belfitt will be visiting towns around the Island to listen and speak to Islanders about the proposals. The Liberal Democrats will be in Newport this Saturday 20th from 10am.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh