Isle of Wight line-up for BBC Radio 4 Any Questions announced

The panelists for this week’s Any Questions, being recorded live at the Ventnor Winter Gardens, have been announced and include and Island businessman who is known right across the country.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Any Questions Jonathan-Dimbleby and others

BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme, hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby, comes to the Ventnor Winter Gardens this Friday night.

If you don’t already have a ticket for the event, you’ll have to listen in on Radio 4 from 8pm to hear the four panelists answer selected questions from the audience in this political debate.

This week’s episode features

  • Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth
  • The former Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Lamont
  • The Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran MP and
  • The Isle of Wight businessman – Jon Platt – who was taken to the Supreme Court last year by the Isle of Wight council over non-payment of school absence fines after taking his child out of school in term time for a family holiday

If you miss the episode on Friday night, you can hear it again at 13:10 on Saturday or via the BBC Radio iPlayer.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 31st May, 2018 4:04pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kTk

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Media, Radio

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight line-up for BBC Radio 4 Any Questions announced"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
electrickery

For a moment there I thought it might be somebody interesting. Still, all publicity is good publicity.

Vote Up00Vote Down
31, May 2018 5:25 pm
YJC

To be honest if I’d known that JP was being featured I wouldn’t have bothered to take the time or spend the money to go to Ventnor to get the tickets. Why on earth is that man there? He does not represent my views and I am really fed up of seeing his face just for his free advertising. I was looking forward to going.

Vote Up00Vote Down
31, May 2018 5:51 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*