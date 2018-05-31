Isle of Wight line-up for BBC Radio 4 Any Questions announced

BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme, hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby, comes to the Ventnor Winter Gardens this Friday night.
If you don’t already have a ticket for the event, you’ll have to listen in on Radio 4 from 8pm to hear the four panelists answer selected questions from the audience in this political debate.
This week’s episode features
- Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth
- The former Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Lamont
- The Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran MP and
- The Isle of Wight businessman – Jon Platt – who was taken to the Supreme Court last year by the Isle of Wight council over non-payment of school absence fines after taking his child out of school in term time for a family holiday
If you miss the episode on Friday night, you can hear it again at 13:10 on Saturday or via the BBC Radio iPlayer.
