Isle of Wight line-up for BBC Radio 4 Any Questions announced

BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme, hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby, comes to the Ventnor Winter Gardens this Friday night.

If you don’t already have a ticket for the event, you’ll have to listen in on Radio 4 from 8pm to hear the four panelists answer selected questions from the audience in this political debate.

This week’s episode features

Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Lamont

The Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran MP and

The Isle of Wight businessman – Jon Platt – who was taken to the Supreme Court last year by the Isle of Wight council over non-payment of school absence fines after taking his child out of school in term time for a family holiday

If you miss the episode on Friday night, you can hear it again at 13:10 on Saturday or via the BBC Radio iPlayer.

