Specialist Isle of Wight dental service contract to be terminated

The provider of dental services for specialist patients on the Isle of Wight — which includes patients with learning disabilities, dental phobias and mental and physical health problems — will terminate the contract at the end of September.

Somerset Foundation NHS Trust took on the contract three years ago, after being commissioned by NHS England. They have been responsible for the delivery of these primary dental services since 2015.

On the Isle of Wight they employ a specialist in orthodontics, orthodontic therapist, and general dental services. They also employ two dentists to provide general dental services, based in their Cowes clinic.

Limitations of operating at such a distance

The trust, which runs practices across Somerset, Dorset and the Isle of Wight, said the decision to end the contract was due to the limitations of operating at such a distance.

Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s chief operating officer Andy Heron said:

“So much emphasis is being placed on local integration of services right across the NHS. Against this background our trust board recently decided to serve notice on our contract to provide dental services on the Island. “Throughout the last three years we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with the service commissioners and we are continuing to work closely with them in the interests of a smooth transition for patients and our highly dedicated staff team.”

‘Seamless’ transition of dental services

The director of commissioning from NHS England’s local office, Olivia Falgayrac-Jones, said NHS England would work with the trust and other partners to deliver a ‘seamless’ transition of dental services.

She added:

“We are currently looking at a range of options to meet the Island’s dental needs; Somerset Partnership has provided an excellent service having laid firm foundations on which we will shape the future design of the Island’s dental services.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: skajalee under CC BY 2.0