Isle of Wight live music and theatre organisations receive lifeline funding

Hot on the heels of six Isle of Wight arts organisations receiving Covid-19 Culture Recovery Funding from the Government last week, another two are saved with grants.

It was announced on Saturday that StoneCrabs Theatre Company has been awarded £52,991, whilst Strings Bar and Venue in Newport will receive £60,000.

This critical funding will ensure arts organisations can continue to bring joy to the local community, and will help them build a sustainable future.

Funding will make a huge difference

The Artistic Director for Stonecrabs, Franko Figueiredo, announced the news on Twitter, adding that the grant will enable them to continue their flagship training programme which has been running since 2006.

Having been closed for months, Strings Bar and Venue, recently reopened for socially distanced live music gigs.

Gibby: Funding will help keep organisations afloat over next few months

Phil Gibby, Area Director, Arts Council England, South West, said:

“Arts and culture is an essential part of our life. It brings communities together, enriches us and stimulates local economies, which is why I am so pleased that we are today announcing further support for 54 much loved cultural organisations in the south west in this latest round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Funds. “This funding will help keep hundreds of organisations afloat over the next few months, ensuring that our sector can bounce back after the crisis. The Arts Council are here for culture, and we will continue doing everything we can to support artists and cultural and creative organisations.”

Image: © Swan Levitt playing for socially distanced gig at Strings