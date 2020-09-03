Isle of Wight man arrested on suspicion of raping three-year-old girl bailed with conditions

A man arrested in connection with a serious sexual offence at Fort Victoria Country Park, Yarmouth on Monday 31 August, has been bailed with conditions until 28th September while the Police investigation continues.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, District Commander for the Isle of Wight, said:

“Detectives investigating this offence have been working tirelessly and will continue to do so. “I would like to once again thank the community for their ongoing support, feedback and assistance with our enquiries. Please continue to call us with any information you have that could help, we still think there could have been other people in the park who haven’t yet come forward. “Incidents such as this are very rare, but I am asking parents and guardians to be vigilant when children are playing outdoors and children are asked to look out for each other and avoid talking to strangers. I would urge you to report anything suspicious immediately to 101. “We will be working with partner agencies to ensure this advice is shared as widely as possible. “I also wanted to respond to some of the general comments we have had from the public about personal safety with some advice that is relevant for anyone.

If you have a mobile phone, keep it charged

Let someone know where you are going

Stay with friends

Work out how you are going to get home in advance

Get in touch

Anyone with information about the incident in Fort Victoria Country park is urged to contact 101 quoting Operation July.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

