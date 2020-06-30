Isle of Wight man charged in connection with £10m cocaine seizure

The cocaine was seized in November 2019 in Newhaven, East Sussex when Border Force officers recovered 97 packages each containing approximately a kilo of cocaine from the back of a van carrying frozen fish

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

£10m cocaine packages in back of truck

A 43-year-old man from Ryde has been charged in connection with seizure of cocaine worth £10 million.

The man from Ashey Road, Ryde was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in March 2020, but re-arrested on Saturday.

Charged and remanded in custody
He was charged at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on Monday with importing class A drugs.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Lewes Crown Court on 27th July.

NCA operation
The cocaine was seized in November 2019 in Newhaven, East Sussex when Border Force officers recovered 97 packages each containing approximately a kilo of cocaine from the back of a van carrying frozen fish.

The driver, a 50-year-old from Cookham in Maidenhead, was later charged with importing class A drugs. He now awaits trial.

NCA: This type of crime is a priority for us
NCA branch commander Peter Stevens said:

“Working with partners like Border Force we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks involved in attempts to circumvent border controls.

“Illegal drugs are linked to violence on our streets and the exploitation of the vulnerable, that is why this type of crime is a priority for us.”

Kingsberry: An excellent seizure by Border Force officers
Tim Kingsberry, Border Force Regional Director, said:

“This was an excellent seizure by Border Force officers, who have prevented a large amount of lethal Class A drugs from reaching the UK’s streets.

“Alongside our law enforcement partners, we will continue to do all we can to disrupt the international trade in drug smuggling.”

Source: National Crime Agency

Image: © Hampshire Police

Tuesday, 30th June, 2020 2:27pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nLw

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight man charged in connection with £10m cocaine seizure"

newest oldest most voted
carter

Something about this case smells fishy.
I’ll see myself out.

Vote Up20Vote Down
30, June 2020 2:38 pm
Tim

That does rather raise the question of with EU super trawlers pillaging our fishing grounds where did the fish come from?

Vote Up00Vote Down
30, June 2020 3:16 pm

What readers say

See latest comments ...