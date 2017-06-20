Isle of Wight men urged to take the risk of skin cancer seriously

Andy shares this latest news from Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Isle of Wight NHS Trust is supporting the ‘Cover Up Mate’ campaign this summer which is urging men who work outdoors, such as farmers, builders, gardeners and sportsmen to take a safer approach to the sun in order to help reduce the incidence of skin cancer which is increasing at a faster rate in men than it is for women.

Skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer and can be fatal. Cancer Research statistics show that in males in the UK, melanoma skin cancer is the sixth most common cancer. Men are worse at protecting themselves from the sun than women and men who work outdoors are at greater risk of skin cancer.

Malignant melanoma incidence rates quadrupled

Since the late 1970s malignant melanoma incidence rates have more than quadrupled (360% increase) in Great Britain.

The increase is larger in males where rates have increased six-fold (544% increase) compared to females where rates have more than tripled (263% increase).

A tan is a sign of skin damage, not health

From May to September ultraviolet (UV) rates are higher and you can still get sunburn on cool days as you can’t feel UV rays. You are also at a greater risk if you have fair skin, moles, freckles, red or fair hair, or light coloured eyes.

A tan offers very little protection from the sun and a tan is a sign of skin damage, not health! A tan is a sign that your body is trying to repair damage. Statistics show that getting painful sunburn, just once every two years can TRIPLE your risk of melanoma skin cancer.

Figures of Skin Cancer Incidence on the Isle of Wight:



Female 2005 24

2014

29 Male

2005 22 2014 31 Persons

2005 46 2014 60

Figures of Skin Cancer Mortality on the Isle of Wight:



Female 2005 5

2014

6 Male

2005 5 2014 9 Persons

2005 10 2014 15

Skin cancer rates higher than average

Matt Colson, Paramedic with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service said,

“As a paramedic I frequently work outside and it is important to put sun cream on. Skin cancer rates are higher than average and rising so it’s vital that everyone, especially men and those who work outside protect themselves. You can’t always feel UV radiation, so it’s very easy to get sunburnt in the UK, even when it’s not particularly warm.”

The NHS advice on staying safe in the sun is:

Spend time in the shade

Make sure you never burn

Cover up with suitable clothing and sunglasses

Use at least factor 15 sunscreen and reapply every few hours

The earlier skin cancer is caught, the easier it is to treat, so see your GP as soon as possible if any moles or freckles change size or shape.

