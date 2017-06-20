Police update on Isle of Wight child abduction case

The 66 year old woman from Cowes had been arrested on suspicion of attempting to take a four year old girl from the person who has lawful control.

hampshire police car at night

The woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to take a child on Sunday night at the Red Funnel terminal in Cowes has been released from custody without charge.

The 66 year-old from Cowes remains under investigation by the police.

The arrest was made after a man said he was concerned for his four year old daughter following actions and comments made by the woman.

She was arrested on Sunday night and held in custody overnight.

Tuesday, 20th June, 2017 12:21pm

