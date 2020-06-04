Isle of Wight Mental Health Hub now up and running

The Isle of Wight’s NHS Mental Health Services have made it easier for Isle of Wight Residents to access the mental health services they need, when they need them.

The creation of an Integrated Mental Health Hub on the Island is one of the key improvements, as it will see people experiencing mental health crisis receive urgent support in an appropriate environment.

Face to face and virtual support

Based at 7 Pyle Street in Newport, the hub is manned by a range of professionals from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Isle of Wight Council and Two Saints’ Safe Haven, working in partnership to offer both face to face and virtual support.

Dr Lesley Stevens, Director of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said,

“We have created this hub alongside partners across the system, in recognition of the fact that Emergency Departments are not the best environment for those in mental health crisis, particularly during this Covid 19 pandemic. “If you, or someone you care for, are in need of our help when you are struggling with your mental health, please find and use the Integrated Mental Health Hub in the first instance. We will be able to see you face to face, when necessary.”

Residents are advised that the hub will be moving a different location in the near future, as Pyle Street, is only a temporary base.

Get in touch

You can access the hub by:

Calling 111 to access the specialist mental health triage service

Visiting the IW Mental Health Community Hub Website

Dropping in to the Integrated Mental Health Hub

Both the 111 and online services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, while the hub is open for drop ins between 10am and 10pm every day, including weekends and bank holidays.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Image: Priscilla Du Preez under CC BY 2.0