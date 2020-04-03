Isle of Wight Met Service offer new daily pollen forecast

As the season changes the Isle of Wight Met Service have launched a new service – a daily pollen count.

A helpful month-by-month pollen guide explains what pollen you could experience in each month of the year. For example,

April is another Tree Pollen month, in fact can be quite a bad time for Pollen Allergy sufferers, especially towards the end of the month. We also see a moderate amount of weed pollen, but this drops off slowly as the month goes on.

Latest forecast

Today (Friday 3rd April) sees a low to medium pollen forecast across the Isle of Wight.

Pop over and bookmark the Pollen Count page to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts.

Image: Jeremy Bishop under CC BY 2.0