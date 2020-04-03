Isle of Wight Met Service offer new daily pollen forecast

As well as the new daily pollen forecast, the IW Met Service also provide a helpful month-by-month pollen guide

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

field of rapeseed - pollen

As the season changes the Isle of Wight Met Service have launched a new service – a daily pollen count.

A helpful month-by-month pollen guide explains what pollen you could experience in each month of the year. For example,

April is another Tree Pollen month, in fact can be quite a bad time for Pollen Allergy sufferers, especially towards the end of the month.

We also see a moderate amount of weed pollen, but this drops off slowly as the month goes on.

Latest forecast
Today (Friday 3rd April) sees a low to medium pollen forecast across the Isle of Wight.

Pollen forecast for 3rd and 4th April

Pop over and bookmark the Pollen Count page to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts.

Image: Jeremy Bishop under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 3rd April, 2020 10:03am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nzv

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight Met Service offer new daily pollen forecast"

newest oldest most voted
Rhos yr Alarch

Suddenly this seems rather trivial….

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
3, April 2020 10:10 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...