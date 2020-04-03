Isle of Wight Met Service offer new daily pollen forecast

As the season changes the Isle of Wight Met Service have launched a new service – a daily pollen count.
A helpful month-by-month pollen guide explains what pollen you could experience in each month of the year. For example,
April is another Tree Pollen month, in fact can be quite a bad time for Pollen Allergy sufferers, especially towards the end of the month.
We also see a moderate amount of weed pollen, but this drops off slowly as the month goes on.
Latest forecast
Today (Friday 3rd April) sees a low to medium pollen forecast across the Isle of Wight.
Pop over and bookmark the Pollen Count page to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts.
Image: Jeremy Bishop under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 3rd April, 2020
By Sally Perry
