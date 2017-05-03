Bumper entries in Golden Anniversary Wight Two Day Trial

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight motorcycle club. Ed

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club held its annual Wight Two Day trial on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April. This year being the event’s 50th Anniversary, the Club were determined this be a memorable event.

The first Wight Two Day took place in March 1967. There were two venues in use on both days this year and the Club would like to thank Landowners Mr Roger Morgan for the use of Knighton and Mr Rob Taylor for Bembridge down.

Very many thanks also to the course setters, whose role was vital – the pressure was on them to build twelve good standard sections at each venue! Alan Gosden, Simon Newnham, George Gosden and Malcolm Hawkins at Knighton, with Rory Stephens and Geoff Taylor at Bembridge, assisted at both venues by Stewart Freeman and Nick Symes – excellent work guys.

135 riders

We were always hoping for a bumper entry for this special event, but could not have imagined the amazing response that saw an entry of 135 riders.

Saturday’s proceedings were based at what proved to be a sun-soaked Knighton pit and after the important rider’s briefing, the trial started bang on time at 11am.

We were effectively running two separate trials on each day – an all ‘off road’ trial and a trial that included road work, the Club wanted to include roadwork (for some riders) as this was the original format used in 1967.

Social at Smallbrook

The Club organised a free social evening on the Saturday, held at Smallbrook Stadium. This proved to be a very popular addition, a chance to relax and discuss the day’s events whilst sipping some suitable beverages!

The Club used this opportunity to make a rather special presentation to ACU Centre Steward, Terry Graves in recognition for all his help and support for almost all of the trial’s fifty-year history. There was a second presentation made to the very unsuspecting Wayne Brodie for all his efforts – both recipients were touched and very grateful.

Variety of classes

There were twenty-three different classes on offer, the intention was to be as inclusive as possible.

This trial incorporated the ACU Southern Centre Championship too. Some superb riding by so many different riders – too many to mention here but there was a very special class of riders taking part this weekend, John Swaffield, Adrian Medley, Graham Baldwin and Nigel Crouch all competed in the ‘67 trial.

The Original riders class was won by what must surely be the performance of the weekend, Nigel Crouch found the strength and the energy from somewhere to complete both days finishing on an amazing total of just 47 marks. Graham Baldwin managed to keep going to secure a fine second place – excellent effort by all four riders.

Didn’t lose a single mark

Two Island riders completed the trial without losing a single mark. Chris Stay completely dominated the Expert class, which saw a very strong mainland entry. This is thought to be the first time that an Expert rider has finished clean at a Wight Two Day.

Chris did have the home advantage, but this was never the less an outstanding effort from this talented home grown rider.

Ross Haydon also finished the weekend with a clean sheet. Ross competed in the Twinshock, class 8, on his Fantic machine – Very well done to both. In all, Island riders totted up eight first, three second and five third places finishes.

Mainland riders

The best mainland performances came from Matt Sleep (Twinshock Hard, with roadwork) Geoff Muston (class 2) Geoff Cornes (class 4) Mark Baldock (class 5) Mick Baldock (class 6) Tom Bartrum (class 7) Jack Dance (class 19) David Bathe (class 16) Nigel Brimecombe (class 17) Tom Frearson (class 20) Reece Talbot (class 21) and Max Dance in class 22. Very well done to all those class winners.

The Club would like to finish by thanking all those that travelled from far and wide to make this an incredibly successful and memorable Golden Anniversary Wight Two Day Trial.

For more detail about the Isle of Wight motorcycle club see the Website.