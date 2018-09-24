Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club kick-starts Winter Series Trials Championship

Wayne shares this latest report on behalf of Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club kick started the second half of its main Winter Series Trials Championship on Sunday 2nd September at Duxmore Chalkpit, Downend, courtesy of the Read Family. The Club would like to thank them for welcoming us back to this excellent venue.

Thanks are also in order to Jono Read, Nik Read, Ben Read, and Scott Milton for setting eight superb sections as well a ‘just for fun’ hill climb – top effort by them. Thanks to the Observers who help to keep things moving and to Club Photographer; Viki Taylor for her excellent skills with the camera.

We would like to extend a very warm welcome to three new members; Scout Gregory (pictured above), Adam Pomeroy and Joe Moore. All three took part in the recent Nigel Crouch Memorial trial as ‘temporary members’ and are now fully signed up – We hope they all enjoyed the trial and we look forward to seeing them again very soon.

The weather conditions were absolutely perfect, no wind with bright warm late Summer sunshine bathing the chalk pit allowing for plenty of grip all afternoon. George Gosden (pictured below), the lone Expert rider, took full advantage and despite riding unopposed posted a very competitive total of just fourteen marks.

Meanwhile there was a bit more competition in the Intermediate class which was won by Ben Read who finished with a total of sixteen, twelve marks clear from Alan Gosden in second with Shaun Harris in third place, only three marks separating these two. Scott Milton must be happy with his performance on the Clubman route only dropping marks at three of the eight sections.

The Novice class was topped with an impressive effort from new member, Scout Gregory, he managed to keep his losses down to thirty. Scout is no newcomer to trials but this was his first proper competitive outing with the Club and he aheived an excellent result. Dan Flux took second spot on thirty-six with Colin Brodie just three more behind him in third – some very close riding by these three.

Twinshock rider, Nick Symes posted the second lowest score of the day negotiating the tricky sections for a loss of only five marks – very good effort by him. John Townsend (British Bike class pictured below) also had a good day on the rather heavy but trusty BSA C15 and earned himself another ten Championship points.

Jono Read and Adam Pomeroy both chose to ride in the Sportsman class, this class allows riders to mix and match different routes, section by section, and as such the class carries no Championship points.

Joe Taylor recorded (pictured below) an emphatic win in the Adult Beginner’s dropping only one mark on section six spoiling an otherwise perfect performance – excellent job Joe. Gary Jones managed to hold off a spirited challenge from Joe Moore to take second, just five marks between the two.

Four Youth riders in action today, Harvey Grieve (Youth Expert) had a mixed day with some really good riding along with a few avoidable mistakes – he still went home happy bagging his ten points. Youth Novice rider, Alfie Haydon, had a fantastic ride, loosing just ten marks and beating all but one of the Adults on the C route! Brilliant performance Alfie.

In the Youth Beginners, Championship favourite, Dan Locke (pictured below) didn’t disappoint finishing nine marks ahead of the improving Josh Morris – very good effort by both young riders.

Three of the Club’s riders were in action at the Geoff Chandler Trophy Trial (Waltham Chase MCC) in the latest round of the Southern Centre ACU Solo Star Championship.

Congratulations to Rob Howard who managed to win the Expert’s and James Stay who finished joint first in the Clubman class after finishing with a clean sheet.

Rob Baker just missed out on a top three finish in the Novice class but a superb ride none the less. All three are in good shape in the Championship – keep up the good work lads – bring that silverware back across the Solent!

