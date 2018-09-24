Wet weather braved for Isle of Wight Day beach clean

Bryn shares this latest news on behalf of Red Funnel.
To mark Isle of Wight Day on Saturday, over 40 Red Funnel staff and their families braved the wet weather at Ventnor and Steephill Cove to take part in the biggest-ever organised clean-up of the Island’s coastline.
A large quantity of plastic and other rubbish was removed by the volunteers who were provided with everything they needed, including gloves and recyclable rubbish bags.
The amount of plastic found highlights the scale of the problem facing the marine environment and demonstrates what can be achieved by a coordinated approach.
Jonathan Green, Marketing and Communications Director for Red Funnel, commented:
“The Isle of Wight is fortunate to have such a spectacular coastline but like anywhere in the UK the impact of plastic and litter is having a major impact on marine wildlife and is making the beaches less attractive to visitors.
“The objective of the campaign was to raise awareness of the problem and encourage as many volunteers as possible to enjoy some fresh sea air and help with the Island’s biggest ever coastal clean-up.”
