Wet weather braved for Isle of Wight Day beach clean

Bryn shares this latest news on behalf of Red Funnel.

To mark Isle of Wight Day on Saturday, over 40 Red Funnel staff and their families braved the wet weather at Ventnor and Steephill Cove to take part in the biggest-ever organised clean-up of the Island’s coastline.

Click on image to see larger version



A large quantity of plastic and other rubbish was removed by the volunteers who were provided with everything they needed, including gloves and recyclable rubbish bags.

The amount of plastic found highlights the scale of the problem facing the marine environment and demonstrates what can be achieved by a coordinated approach.

Click on image to see larger version



Jonathan Green, Marketing and Communications Director for Red Funnel, commented: