Calling all Isle of Wight teachers: Book now for Cultural Expo 2018

On Tuesday 9 October, teachers across the Isle of Wight are invited to come to Quay Arts from 4pm to 6.30pm, to attend the Cultural Expo 2018.

Apart from Quay Arts cafe’s lovely cakes and refreshments, teachers will be able to see work by local schools who are working towards or have achieved Artsmark, a whole school action plan and award, including Gurnard Primary School and St George’s School, Newport. They will be able to meet representatives from arts and heritage organisations who are part of the Cultural Education Partnership.

MP Head Cultural Champion

There will be a special introduction to the event from Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, who has personally accepted the role of Head Cultural Champion, and who has agreed to visit every school that signs up to become an Artsmark school through the Lift the Lid project.

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, said,

“This is a great opportunity for teachers to ensure that culture and creativity is on each school’s improvement plan. Artsmark is fantastic tool to help ensure that Isle of Wight school’s are truly excellent, and will help equip young people with creativity and will spark their imagination. I hope that school’s get involved with Lift the Lid and all that is on offer through the project.”

What is Lift the Lid?

‘Lift the Lid on Island Culture’ is an exciting two year project, funded by Arts Council England, Isle of Wight Council and Artswork.

The project has already seen its first commission completed in Ventnor during the 2018 Ventnor Fringe, a magnificent street art mural by the artist Phlegm, which has recently been selected by Streetart.Today as one of August’s best murals in the world.

Three more art commissions are being developed as we speak, one each in Totland, Newport and East Cowes.

Great chance for schools to start their Artsmark journey

Project manager, Sarah Girling, said

“We are hugely excited to invite schools to be part of this project, and will be offering free heritage and arts workshops, linked with Arts Award, which is an individual award for pupils, as well as the chance for schools to start their Artsmark journey.”

