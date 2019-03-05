Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club make their Annual Award presentations

Wayne shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club, Ed

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club held its Annual Award presentations on last month at the Newclose County Cricket Ground. We would like to thank Annie Milton for organising another successful evening, which included a three course meal followed by some top sounds – a fitting way to help celebrate the riders achievements throughout 2018.

The Club would also like to thank Nikki Price along with all the Staff at the Pavilion Bar and Restaurant for their excellent service.

The main presentations were made by Wayne Brodie, Vice President of the Club. Dave Rose, a close friend of the very sadly missed Nigel Crouch, kindly agreed to present two very special awards in respect of the Nigel Mason Crouch Memorial Trial, held in August, following Nigel’s very sad passing in January 2018. The NMC Memorial trial will become an annual event, an act of remembrance for such an inspirational stalwart of the Club.

The Club took this opportunity to announce that its adopted charity for 2019 will be ‘Home Start, IOW’ – who do some fantastic work, helping support vulnerable families, with young children. We kicked off the fundraising by inviting members to make donations, in lieu of a raffle.

We are pleased to say that we collected an amazing £221.42 on the night, there will be more fundraising initiatives throughout the year before we can announce a final total, and present those much needed funds to the hard working team at Home-Start, to help them make a difference to those young families.

2018 Awards

The Nigel Mason Crouch Memorial Trophy; Shaun Harris

The Nigel Mason Crouch True Spirit Award; Joe Moore

The Mathew Russell Cup; Ross Haydon

Club Member of the Year; (joint) Viki Taylor & Mark Coombes

Young Club Member of the Year; Alfie Haydon

Most Improved Youth; Dan Locke

Female Observer; (joint) Jenna Locke & Charlotte Percy

Male Observer; Darren Taylor

Young Observer; Ollie Salter

2018 Winter Series Championships: (minimum of 8 trials to qualify for an award)

Expert class; 1st James Stay

Intermediate class; 1st Shaun Harris, 2nd Alan Gosden, 3rd Malcolm Hawkins

Clubman class; 1st Ben Brodie, 2nd Phil Chase

Novice class; 1st Dan Flux, 2nd Rob Baker, 3rd Colin Brodie

Twin Shock class; 1st Nick Symes

British Bike class; 1st John Townsend

Adult Beginner; 1st Joe Taylor

Youth Expert; 1st Harvey Grieve

Youth Novice; 1st Alfie Haydon

Youth Beginner; 1st Dan Locke, 2nd Josh Morris

2018 Summer Series Championships: (minimum of all 3 trials to qualify

for an award)

Expert class; 1st James Stay

Intermediate class; 1st Mark Coombes, 2nd Shaun Harris

Clubman class; 1st Phil Chase

Novice class; 1st Dan Flux, 2nd Rob Baker, 3rd Paul Kent

Twin Shock class; 1st Nick Symes

Adult Beginner; 1st Joe Taylor

Youth Expert; 1st Harvey Grieve

Youth Novice; 1st Alfie Haydon

Youth Beginner; 1st Dan Locke, 2nd Josh Morris

2018 Wight Two Day Trial

Overall winner; Nick Symes

Runner up; Steve Chandler (Oxford Ixion MCC)

Endeavour Award; Stewart Freeman

Best Southern Centre Rider; Chris Stay

Best IOWMCC Expert; Chris Stay

Best Intermediate; Will West

Best Novice Rider; Jon Read

Best IOWMCC Novice; Jon Read

Best IOWMCC Beginner; Joe Taylor

Best Youth Rider; Alex Davies (Double 5 MCC)

2018 Boxing Day Trial

Father and Son Cup; Ross and Alfie Haydon

Boxing Day Expert; James Stay

Boxing Day Novice; Colin Brodie

Images: © Viki Taylor