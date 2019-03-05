Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club make their Annual Award presentations

Wayne shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club, Ed
The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club held its Annual Award presentations on last month at the Newclose County Cricket Ground. We would like to thank Annie Milton for organising another successful evening, which included a three course meal followed by some top sounds – a fitting way to help celebrate the riders achievements throughout 2018.
The Club would also like to thank Nikki Price along with all the Staff at the Pavilion Bar and Restaurant for their excellent service.
The main presentations were made by Wayne Brodie, Vice President of the Club. Dave Rose, a close friend of the very sadly missed Nigel Crouch, kindly agreed to present two very special awards in respect of the Nigel Mason Crouch Memorial Trial, held in August, following Nigel’s very sad passing in January 2018. The NMC Memorial trial will become an annual event, an act of remembrance for such an inspirational stalwart of the Club.
The Club took this opportunity to announce that its adopted charity for 2019 will be ‘Home Start, IOW’ – who do some fantastic work, helping support vulnerable families, with young children. We kicked off the fundraising by inviting members to make donations, in lieu of a raffle.
We are pleased to say that we collected an amazing £221.42 on the night, there will be more fundraising initiatives throughout the year before we can announce a final total, and present those much needed funds to the hard working team at Home-Start, to help them make a difference to those young families.
2018 Awards
The Nigel Mason Crouch Memorial Trophy; Shaun Harris
The Nigel Mason Crouch True Spirit Award; Joe Moore
The Mathew Russell Cup; Ross Haydon
Club Member of the Year; (joint) Viki Taylor & Mark Coombes
Young Club Member of the Year; Alfie Haydon
Most Improved Youth; Dan Locke
Female Observer; (joint) Jenna Locke & Charlotte Percy
Male Observer; Darren Taylor
Young Observer; Ollie Salter
2018 Winter Series Championships: (minimum of 8 trials to qualify for an award)
Expert class; 1st James Stay
Intermediate class; 1st Shaun Harris, 2nd Alan Gosden, 3rd Malcolm Hawkins
Clubman class; 1st Ben Brodie, 2nd Phil Chase
Novice class; 1st Dan Flux, 2nd Rob Baker, 3rd Colin Brodie
Twin Shock class; 1st Nick Symes
British Bike class; 1st John Townsend
Adult Beginner; 1st Joe Taylor
Youth Expert; 1st Harvey Grieve
Youth Novice; 1st Alfie Haydon
Youth Beginner; 1st Dan Locke, 2nd Josh Morris
2018 Summer Series Championships: (minimum of all 3 trials to qualify
for an award)
Expert class; 1st James Stay
Intermediate class; 1st Mark Coombes, 2nd Shaun Harris
Clubman class; 1st Phil Chase
Novice class; 1st Dan Flux, 2nd Rob Baker, 3rd Paul Kent
Twin Shock class; 1st Nick Symes
Adult Beginner; 1st Joe Taylor
Youth Expert; 1st Harvey Grieve
Youth Novice; 1st Alfie Haydon
Youth Beginner; 1st Dan Locke, 2nd Josh Morris
2018 Wight Two Day Trial
Overall winner; Nick Symes
Runner up; Steve Chandler (Oxford Ixion MCC)
Endeavour Award; Stewart Freeman
Best Southern Centre Rider; Chris Stay
Best IOWMCC Expert; Chris Stay
Best Intermediate; Will West
Best Novice Rider; Jon Read
Best IOWMCC Novice; Jon Read
Best IOWMCC Beginner; Joe Taylor
Best Youth Rider; Alex Davies (Double 5 MCC)
2018 Boxing Day Trial
Father and Son Cup; Ross and Alfie Haydon
Boxing Day Expert; James Stay
Boxing Day Novice; Colin Brodie
Images: © Viki Taylor
Tuesday, 5th March, 2019 4:18pm
By Wayne Brodie
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mps
Filed under: Island-wide, motorcycling
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓