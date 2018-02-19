Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club riders take on third round of Winter Trials Championship

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The third round of the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Winter Trials Championship took part on Sunday 11th February at Arreton Down. The Club would like to thank A.Brown Farms for allowing us the use of yet more new ground.

Thanks also to course setters; Michael and Molly Brown with Geoff and Kameron Taylor who between them cleared the ground to set eight excellent sections. We very much appreciate the Observers that help to keep the trial running smoothly and to Viki Taylor and Ian Groves for their top photographic skills.

Mixed weather

The day began with a rather fierce and prolonged hail shower which served as a reminder that we are still firmly in the Winter season.

The sky soon cleared however to leave us with dry and bright conditions for the rest of the afternoon.

The sections were plotted on land not trialled on in over twenty years – but with some clever thinking by the course setters they were able to provide the riders with an entertaining and challenging trial.

Chris Stay’s British Championship campaign

Some extra difficult deviations were added to help Chris Stay prepare for his 2018 British Championship campaign. Chris managed to clean five of the eight sections only dropping marks on sections one, five and eight.

Chris completed the trial with a miserly total of just fifteen, the lowest total of the day – we wish him all the very best for what will be a very well contested British Trials Championship.

Brotherly challenge

Meanwhile another Stay was riding in the Expert class. Brother James put in a confident performance to take the win, despite a determined effort from Rob Howard – sections four and five made all the difference here.

Course setter, Michael Brown, finished in a respectable third place with young Jos Wright in fourth.

Intermediate duo

Just two Intermediate competitors today which resulted in a win for Steve Groves. He finished twelve marks ahead of Malcolm Hawkins to take the spoils – good effort by both riders.

Simon Newnham (Sportsman class) recorded the best score on the ‘B’ route with thirty-eight, closely followed by Mark Coombes, sections seven and eight proving pivotal.

The Clubman class was topped by the improving Ben Brodie (pictured above) who finished with a total of thirty-six, thirteen ahead of Phil Chase in second with Scott Milton in third.

Novice class

The closest battle of the day came from the Novice group of riders.

Dan Flux (pictured at top of report) produced a brilliant ride to take the win from Paul Kent – only a six marks between these two. Robert Baker has to be pleased with his third place just one more mark adrift.

Nick Symes was the only rider in the Twin Shock class but never the less finished with the second lowest total of the day – on twenty, to claim another ten Championship points. John Townsend, another lone rider, this time in the British Bike class also earned himself top points completing the trial dropping only twenty-seven.

Youth class

Just two Youth riders in action today, Alfie Haydon (Youth Novice) and Dan Locke, Youth Beginner.

Alfie (pictured above) must be exceptionally happy – completing the ‘C’ route with a lower score than all but one of the Adult riders – fantastic effort Alfie! Dan Locke should also be encouraged by his score – he has improved markedly in just his second ever trial – very good effort, rewarded with another ten Championship

points.

Next trial

The next Club trial will be held on 4th March.

The venue is still to be confirmed, all the details will be available from the Club Website nearer the time.

RIP Nigel Crouch

The Club is still coming to terms with the passing of Nigel Crouch following his battle with Cancer. Nigel was involved with the Club for well over fifty years, on the Committee for forty plus years and Treasurer for around thirty years.

More than all of that though – he was such a welcoming and friendly man without a bad word to say about anybody! He will be very sadly missed – but very fondly remembered. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts remain with his Family.

Nigel’s funeral will take place on Wednesday 21st February at the IOW crematorium at 12 noon & afterwards at the Newclose County Cricket Ground for a celebration of his life.

I would like to urge as many IOWMCC members as possible to attend and help send ‘Big Nige’ off in a manner befitting such an inspirational and friend to all.