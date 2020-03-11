Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club’s annual awards

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club’s annual award ceremony was held at The Pavilion, Newclose County Cricket Ground, Newport on Saturday 29th February. The Club celebrated the achievements for the 2019 season.

The evening began with a three-course meal followed by the awards ceremony. Then people took to the dance floor to offset the calorie intake!

Fantastic evening had by all

The awards were presented by The 2019 ACU British Expert Solo Trials Champion: Chris Stay. Chris turned down the opportunity to compete in a National trial – choosing instead to support his club. Chris was crowned with the ‘coveted’ Club Member of the Year, presented by Vice President; Wayne Brodie.

We would like to thank Chris and all the staff at Newclose for helping to ensure a fantastic evening was had by all.

2019 Winter Series Championship

Expert class: 1st James Stay.

Intermediate class: 1st Ben Brodie, 2nd Scout Gregory, 3rd Rob Baker.

Clubman class: 1st Colin Brodie, 2nd Phil Chase.

Novice class: 1st Joe Taylor.

Twin Shock class: 1st Nick Symes.

Youth Expert class: 1st Dan Locke, 2nd Josh Morris.

Youth Intermediate class: 1st Alfie Haydon.

Youth Novice class: 1st Bertie Grieve, 2nd Freddie Death.

2019 Summer Series Championship

Intermediate class: 1st Tom Richards, 2nd Harvey Grieve, 3rd Sonny Gaskin.

Over 50 class: 1st Rory Stephens.

Clubman class: 1st Phil Chase.

Novice class: 1st Joe Taylor, 2nd Paul West.

Twin Shock class: 1st Nick Symes.

British Bike class: John Townsend.

Adult Beginner class: Mike True.

Youth Intermediate class: 1st Alfie Haydon.

Youth Novice class: 1st Dan Locke, 2nd Alfie Gaskin.

Youth Beginner class: 1st Bertie Grieve, 2nd Riley True.

Club Member of the year: Chris Stay.

Young Club member: Dan Locke.

Most Improved Youth: Josh Morris.

Male Observer: Darren Taylor.

Female Observer: Jenna Locke.

Young Observer: Ollie Salter.

Boxing Day Father & Son: Alan & Chris Stay.

Awards were also presented in respect of The 2019 Wight Two Day Trial, The NMC Memorial Trial and The Mathew Russell Memorial.

See the IOW MCC Website for more information about the club.

News shared by Wayne on behalf of the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed