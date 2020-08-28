Isle of Wight music college Platform One’s degree students continue to excel

Platform One College of Music are once again celebrating outstanding results, this time with students completing a three-year BA (Hons) Commercial Music degree.

The degree, which is designed and written by Platform One is validated by the highly respected University of Chichester. Platform One have worked in partnership with University of Chichester for the last sixteen years. It is also testament to Platform One that this is the only full-time degree to run on the Isle of Wight ever.

Mason: Enabling our students to exceed their expectations

Dr Mark Mason, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Chichester, said,

“The University of Chichester is proud to work in partnership with Platform One. We have a shared commitment to, and proven track record in, delivering high quality education in a friendly and supportive community of learning that inspires and enables our students to exceed their expectations. “The MA Music Industry Innovation and Enterprise programme is the latest expression of our long standing and successful partnership: a postgraduate degree that prepares those taking it to make an effective and transformative contribution to this vital area of the arts and to the national economy.”

Despite lockdown third year students excelled and produced extremely impressive results. In total, seven students achieved a First-Class Honours degree.

Pontin: Efforts have been recognised

Academic Advisor, Peter Pontin, commented,

“Once again we are so proud of our students. The students really embraced a new way of working during lockdown liaising with all staff remotely. “They worked extremely hard and their efforts have certainly been recognised with an extremely strong set of results across the student cohort.”

Students from across the UK

It is impressive that the degree attracts not only Island based students but students across the UK and further afield. This illustrates that the potential of the Isle of Wight as somewhere incredible to study higher education. It also proves that you do not need the expense of leaving the Island in order to gain highly respected and credible degree results.

Platform One are still offering auditions for the degree, which enrolls in September. It may be that you have received A Level results but are undecided whether to go off the Island.

If this is the case, then please do not hesitate in getting in touch with Platform One direct. Email [email protected] or call 01983 537550.

News shared by Dave on behalf of Platform One. Ed