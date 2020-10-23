Isle of Wight musician to take requests in return for donations to help feed Island children

Following on from our earlier report about Islanders pulling together to make sure that Isle of Wight families can feed their children over the school holidays, there’s more news.

Isle of Wight musician Ben Stubbs will be running a special “Live from my living room” stream on his Facebook page from 7pm on Sunday evening.

Ben says,

“I’ll take requests in exchange for donations and do my best to raise a bit of extra cash. If anyone knows of a charity we could send any donations to, who would directly use the funds to provide free meals to vulnerable Island children, please let me know in the comments.”

Offer from The Chequers

Ben was responding to a post from owners of The Chequers. They also put out a message on Facebook today asking for schools and charities to get in touch so they can offer to Island families. They said,

“In light of yesterday’s vote on free school meals and all the work Marcus Rashford has done highlighting the need in recent months, here at The Chequers, The White Lion and Long Island we would like to offer our help in providing free meals to vulnerable Island children. “In order to give help where it’s needed most, we are asking charities, schools or anyone who is already involved with this to get in touch so we know where best to give our support. The best way to get in touch is via our Facebook account or an email to [email protected]”

Image: © BAABAKS