Isle of Wight musicians invited to share their recording memories for the Solent Records story

Isle of Wight musicians who recorded on the iconic Solent Records label are being asked to share their memories and stories with its founder for a new book.

John Waterman ran the Isle of Wight’s main record label, Solent Records, for forty years from 1970 until 2009.

The Solent Records story

John tells News OnTheWight,

“In that time I recorded and released vinyl records, cassettes, CDs and digital downloads for over 100 Island artists and bands across all genres, starting with Folk but including Jazz, Classical, all kinds of Pop. “Now, with time on my hands at home and it being 50 years since the label was established, I have decided to have a crack at writing up the Solent Records story for a possible book.”

Share your memories

John says that he can’t remember everything that happened over those 50 years, so would love to hear from any artists, from long ago, who have any memories of their recording experience and maybe any subsequent consequences, who could contribute to the story.

He explains there are two stories he’s especially keen to find information on:

Cassette albums John recorded for the Isle of Wight Youth Concert Band in the 80s

A CD John recorded for the Island Games when it was held on the Island in 1993

Get in touch

If you have any memories to share, get in touch with John by either calling 07968 246088 or email him at: [email protected]