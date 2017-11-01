Isle of Wight NHS CCG makes cancer patients’ lives immeasurably harder

Isle of Wight cancer patients who need treatment in Portsmouth were dealt another blow this week, when it was revealed that the Isle of Wight CCG will no longer fund the minibus service to the hospital.

The Daisy Bus service, that takes Isle of Wight cancer patients from the Hovertravel terminal in Southsea to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for treatment, will be axed from next week due to the cut in funding.

In talks for over a year

A spokesperson for the Wessex Cancer Trust told OnTheWight,

“Our Portsmouth minibus service will come to an end on Friday 10 November after over a year of discussions with NHS partners and grant givers to seek funding to run the bus. “The minibus service was initially set up with a grant from NHS commissioners on the Island. We have been told that the NHS can no longer fund patient transport services. “Therefore, despite extensive fundraising efforts and generous donations, it is with great sadness that we now have to tell our passengers and our fantastic, dedicated drivers that the service cannot be sustained.”

Southampton service continues

They went on to say,

“We are proud to say we provided thousands of journeys to help people from the Isle of Wight get to their hospital appointments in Portsmouth, and we know patients really valued the support it gave them. “We would like to reassure Islanders coming to Southampton for treatment that we have been able to sustain that minibus service through alternative funding and help from Southampton Hospital.”

MP must get involved now

Steve Butler, spokesperson for Isle of Wight Trades Council Union, told OnTheWight

“The IOWTUC, demands that Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, gets involved in this now to save this free bus service. “Is this a example of how it is going to be for Islanders under the proposed STP and loss of any services to Isle of Wight NHS and having to go to the mainland for treatment etc?”

Silence from the CCG

The Isle of Wight CCG were given ample opportunity to provide a comment, but failed to do so.

We held this story back to await a response from them, but will not make that mistake in the future.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview