Isle of Wight NHS CCG makes cancer patients’ lives immeasurably harder

After a year of trying to secure funding from IW NHS CCG, Wessex Cancer Trust say they are no longer able to provide the minibus service that gets Isle of Wight cancer patients to and from treatment in Portsmouth. Treatment they have to travel to the Mainland for, because IW NHS doesn’t provide it.

view from hover terminal

Isle of Wight cancer patients who need treatment in Portsmouth were dealt another blow this week, when it was revealed that the Isle of Wight CCG will no longer fund the minibus service to the hospital.

The Daisy Bus service, that takes Isle of Wight cancer patients from the Hovertravel terminal in Southsea to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for treatment, will be axed from next week due to the cut in funding.

In talks for over a year
A spokesperson for the Wessex Cancer Trust told OnTheWight,

“Our Portsmouth minibus service will come to an end on Friday 10 November after over a year of discussions with NHS partners and grant givers to seek funding to run the bus.

“The minibus service was initially set up with a grant from NHS commissioners on the Island. We have been told that the NHS can no longer fund patient transport services.

“Therefore, despite extensive fundraising efforts and generous donations, it is with great sadness that we now have to tell our passengers and our fantastic, dedicated drivers that the service cannot be sustained.”

Southampton service continues
They went on to say,

“We are proud to say we provided thousands of journeys to help people from the Isle of Wight get to their hospital appointments in Portsmouth, and we know patients really valued the support it gave them.

“We would like to reassure Islanders coming to Southampton for treatment that we have been able to sustain that minibus service through alternative funding and help from Southampton Hospital.”

MP must get involved now
Steve Butler, spokesperson for Isle of Wight Trades Council Union, told OnTheWight

“The IOWTUC, demands that Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, gets involved in this now to save this free bus service.

“Is this a example of how it is going to be for Islanders under the proposed STP and loss of any services to Isle of Wight NHS and having to go to the mainland for treatment etc?”

Silence from the CCG
The Isle of Wight CCG were given ample opportunity to provide a comment, but failed to do so.

We held this story back to await a response from them, but will not make that mistake in the future.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Wednesday, 1st November, 2017 11:33am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fLL

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight NHS CCG makes cancer patients’ lives immeasurably harder"

Geoff Brodie

As I understand it this decision was yet another occasion when IW Health professionals (CCG this time) failed to mention an impending significant decision at the Council’s statutory Health Scrutiny Committee; held only just over a week ago. Their contempt for active scrutiny is a disgrace.

1, November 2017 11:45 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
According to the IWCP article on the same subject: Wessex Cancer Trust : —-“”We have been told funding rules dictate the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on the Island cannot fund patient transport services outside of the national eligibility scheme. “This means the NHS can no longer make a contribution to the minibus. Therefore, it is with great sadness we now have to tell our passengers and our… Read more »
1, November 2017 12:14 pm
tosh
This is a sad day for islanders who have to go to hospital’s on the mainland for treatment that is not available at st marys but one thing I would like to pick up on is the free bus service to Southampton general hospital ?there is as far as I know no free bus service to this hospital .The only free bus service from red funnels terminal… Read more »
1, November 2017 12:30 pm
