Isle of Wight NHS launches largest flu campaign – and they want to ensure you get vaccinated this autumn

NHS and council leaders are coming together to ask people to ensure they get their flu jab this year in what will be the biggest vaccination campaign ever seen.

Each year the flu vaccination is available to help protect adults and children at risk from flu and its complications, but this year it’s going to be bigger than ever before as more people are eligible for the free vaccination.

Protecting yourselves but your loved ones

This year we’re sharing the message that what may appear to be ‘just flu’ can lead to long-term health complications.

Those who are in certain at risk categories, such as over 65 and under 65s with a long term condition, are more likely to be at risk of developing complications if they catch flu.

By getting the vaccine this year, not only will you be protecting yourselves but your loved ones too this winter.

Legg: Far better to be protected from flu, than go without

Dr Michele Legg, GP and chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“This year will be the biggest flu vaccination campaign that we have embarked on yet. “We will be vaccinating more people than ever as we have expanded the groups of people eligible for the free flu jab. “The flu vaccine may be given to 50-64 year olds; more information will be available later in autumn. “Because we know we still have Coronavirus in our community, some practices and pharmacies might be carrying out their vaccination clinics differently this year. “This could involve booked appointments, vaccinations in car parks or community buildings and separate clinic groups for our ‘at risk’ patients. “You may also see staff wearing face masks and lots more handwashing and use of hand sanitiser. Please feel assured these measures are in place to help keep you and our staff as safe as possible. “We know some people will be feeling anxious, worried or scared about having their vaccination, however it is far better to be protected from flu, than go without.”

Aiming for 4.5 million people in the South East

This year, the NHS is aiming to vaccinate around 4.5 million people in the South East – up from 2.6 million last winter.

This year the programme includes, children in school Year 7, and household contacts and carers of those on the NHS Shielded Patient List, are all eligible for the free vaccination. These groups are in addition to people aged over 65, those under 65 with long-term health conditions, pregnant women, children aged two and three and children in primary school.

Webster: Reducing pressure on hospitals

Alice Webster, Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s director of nursing, midwifery, allied health professionals and community services, said:

“Flu can be very serious and lead to hospital admissions for patients with underlying health conditions and we want to try and keep people well and out of hospital this winter. “Vaccination not only helps to keep you safe and well at home, it can also reduce the pressure on hospitals and staff in the health and care system. “Next week we will begin our staff vaccination programme to ensure NHS colleagues are protecting themselves and everyone they have contact with from the risk of spreading flu.”

Along with NHS staff, health and care workers across the community will also be offered a free flu jab.

Bryant: Immunisation more important than ever

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said:

“This year with both the flu virus and Covid-19 circulating, flu immunisation is more important than ever to reduce infections, protect each other and save lives. “There is an expanded list of priority groups this year which includes expanding the vaccine for children in the first year of secondary school. We are working closely with our schools to support this programme and ask all parents to look out for the invitation. “We want to you to look after yourself and protect the NHS by having the flu jab.”

Can lead to pneumonia and other complications

Flu is a highly infectious disease that is spread from person to person and infects the respiratory system, where it can lead to pneumonia and other complications.

The flu viruses are constantly changing and this is one of the main reasons why people should be vaccinated annually.

The symptoms, that come on very quickly, include fever, chills, headaches, aches and pains in the joints and muscles, and extreme tiredness.

Book your test

Please visit your practice Website or speak to your pharmacy about booking a test.

If you have a high temperature, new, continuous cough or a loss of taste and smell, then please do not visit your GP practice or pharmacy. Please self-isolate and contact 119 or visit NHS.uk/coronavirus to book a coronavirus test.

If you test positive for coronavirus then please do not attend a flu clinic – contact them to rearrange your appointment.

Who can get the vaccination

Each year the vaccination is free for people most ‘at risk’ of having severe flu:

anyone aged 65 and over

pregnant women

children and adults aged 6 months to 65 years with an underlying health condition (such as long-term heart or respiratory disease, weakened immune system or have a learning disability)

children aged 2 and 3 on 31 August 2020

children in primary school

carers

people living in long stay residential care homes

frontline health or social care workers

And this year it has also been expanded to include the following groups of people too:

people living with someone who’s at high risk from coronavirus (on the NHS shielded patient list)

children in year 7 (secondary school)

People aged 50 to 64 without a long-term condition (from November onwards if sufficient vaccine stock is available)

