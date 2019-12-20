Isle of Wight NHS urges residents to get vaccinated after spike in flu cases

NHS bosses have warned of a spike in the number of flu cases on the Isle of Wight, urging residents to get vaccinated.

The latest figures from Public Health England show the number of reported flu outbreaks across the South East rising over the last three weeks.

First three cases of influenza virus

On Thursday Isle of Wight NHS Trust confirmed its first three cases of the influenza virus.

Alice Webster, Nursing Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“There has been a steady increase in the number of cases across the South East and we want to make sure that the Island is as protected as possible against flu. “It is so important that we do everything we possibly can to protect ourselves, our family and our community. “We are calling on the public to help. Flu can take its toll on anyone, so anyone can benefit from getting a jab, but those aged over 65, young children, pregnant women or those who have underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable.”

‘Catch It, Bin It, Kill It’

This week Public Health England re-launched its ‘Catch It, Bin It, Kill It’ campaign – aimed to help people prevent the spread of viruses like flu.

Dr Timothy Whelan, clinical lead for NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“Flu is very unpleasant to have and can have very serious consequences to your health. “It’s important to not only protect yourself, but also those around you, by doing all you can to prevent catching flu. “Alongside getting the flu jab, it’s also really important to practice good hand hygiene. The flu virus can live for many hours on hard surfaces and so keeping your hands clean and surfaces clear can help stop the spread of germs. “People are advised to catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue, bin it, and then wash their hands afterwards to kill the germs. It’s also important to wipe down door handles, phones, desks and surfaces – particularly in households and offices where more people are likely to pass through.”

