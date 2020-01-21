Isle of Wight Norovirus outbreak now contained

A Norovirus outbreak at St Mary’s Hospital has been brought under control.

On Thursday last week, the Isle of Wight NHS confirmed a small number of cases had been identified on Alverstone Ward.

Visiting hours were restricted and people were urged not to attend the hospital unless absolutely necessary.

Reduced to two cases

Health bosses have today (Tuesday) confirmed there were two cases.

A trust spokesperson said:

“Alverstone Ward is now open as normal and the outbreak has been contained, thanks to excellent work by the ward staff and the infection prevention and control team. “Members of the public are reminded not to visit patients in hospital if they are feeling at all unwell. “If you are displaying symptoms of norovirus, check the NHS website for advice and remember, it is best to try to manage your symptoms at home because it is very easy to pass the virus on.”

Also known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: usdagov under a CC BY 2.0 license