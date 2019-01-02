Isle of Wight nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted

The YMCA Day Nursery at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted following the latest inspection.

The leadership and management came in for high praise from the inspector, who said they meticulously monitor the provision and promptly take action where they identify even the slightest scope for improvement.

The inspector found the teaching for babies to be “superb”, and that children aged two years also receive care and teaching that is precisely targeted to their individual learning needs.

The nursery has been registered since 2005 and operates from a purpose-built unit in the grounds of the hospital. The nursery employs 25 staff to work with the children.

Highlights from the report

Children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive exceptional support.

They benefit from teaching and care that is expertly targeted to reflect their individual needs. The highly skilled SEND coordinator works with children on a one-to-one basis and in small groups, devising and delivering precisely targeted and exceptionally successful activities.

The key-person arrangements are wholly effective in working with children and their families to help to ensure that children are happy, feel secure and receive support to meet their full potential.

Inspiring leadership and highly effective team working create an efficient, positive environment. Staff receive excellent support to improve and refine their skills.

Staff make excellent use of the wonderful outdoor areas to extend all areas of children’s learning.

The manager and senior leadership team have a shared vision for excellence and are constantly seeking ways to improve. The views of staff, parents and children are fully considered, helping to ensure that the provision continually evolves to reflect advancements in childcare practices and the unique needs of the children and their families.

There are fully effective arrangements to work with other relevant professionals to provide consistency and cohesion in children’s care and teaching.

All children make outstanding progress and are as ready as they can be for their future learning, including moving on to school.

The report

Read the report in full. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





Image: laffy4k under CC BY 2.0