Isle of Wight paedophile jailed for breaching Sex Offenders Register requirements

The 49-year-old was a repeat child sex offender and had no regard for what he was required to do, said the investigating officer

Allen Wilton's face overlaid on Police cells

Paedophile Allen Wilton has been jailed for 16 months for breaching his Sex Offenders Register requirements.

The 49-year-old, of St Johns Wood Road in Ryde, was required by law to register any names or profiles he created online.

Kept Wickr Me use from police
Police discovered that he had been using the name ‘falcon1’ on an encrypted chat app called Wickr Me, but failed to notify the authorities of this, Isle of Wight Crown Court heard.

The court heard that he was arrested at his home address on 2 October this year, and refused to hand over his password for the app to police.

Today (1 November) he was sentenced to 16 months in prison at the same court.

Walton: A repeat child sex offender
PC Michelle Walton said:

“Wilton is a repeat child sex offender with a history dating back to 2002.

“He had absolutely no regard for what he was required to do, by law, so we could ensure that he would not continue to offend and that children were protected.

“We simply do not tolerate this, and I am pleased that today’s jail sentence reflects this.”

We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with our specialist detectives in confidence.

Alternatively, contact Child Line on 0800 11 11 or adults with any concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 550.

Mr Magoo

As a father and grandfather after I read this and looked at the picture and those soulless eyes my blood ran cold. Thank God police and courts protect our children.

1, November 2019 5:07 pm
