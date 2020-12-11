Isle of Wight ‘party girl’ publishes book on how to use your partying skills to create amazing change in your life

Like millions of other women, Lauren Victoria Ellingham used to live for the weekends, feeling that her nights with friends were an opportunity to be her best self, use her most vital skills and embrace contentment that was impossible to find during the week.

However, after a series of profound personal development ‘a-ha’ moments, Ellingham realised she was creating her own mundane life during the work week, and the qualities of her inner party girl could actually help her build the life she dreamt of.

Party Girls on Purpose: Be a Party Queen and a Boss

In her new book, ‘Party Girls on Purpose: Be a Party Queen and a Boss’, Ellingham helps party girls everywhere grab the skills honed by their active social lives, and deploy them holistically in work, relationships, education and every other facet of life.

This book is all about learning to recognise the abilities honed by having an active social life and putting them to use in other areas. It encourages the use of personal development skills that may already be being used unwittingly to create great nights out and using them in daily life to create amazing change and discover a path to a lifestyle others only dream about.

Lauren said,

“For years people asked me when I was going to ‘settle down’, or at least curb my partying, but I told them what I believed – that working hard the regular way just doesn’t get you anywhere. “I knew there had to be a way to balance my fun side with the need to make money, take work seriously and excel professionally – and then I hit on the formula. This book contains it all.”

Lauren added,

“Most other self-help books are either overly technical, or come from a spiritual/faith-based foundation. I wanted to cut through this noise with something very practical and real – that any woman can deploy with ease. “When you can work like a boss and have tons of fun at the same time, you’ll be amazed at how your life transforms.”

Worsdell: “Relatable and attainable”

Reviews so far have been extremely positive. Actor Lizzie Worsdell writes,

“I love how the book relates goal setting and motivation to my everyday life. It makes it relatable and attainable rather than isolating people with fancy mumbo jumbo. I love to party and know I’m good at it and I have learnt I can use the skills I have for having a good night out to help me create a great life too. “Everyday events and situations that are easy to recognize and you can see yourself in and reflect on in your own life, and I love an excuse to bring out the party girl and celebrate my successes.”

Fun-filled guide to creating the life of your dreams

Louisa Shell adds,

“Lauren has written a must read for the dedicated Party girl who wants success in her life not just her night! “When it comes to attracting what you want there are so many writers that claim their way can make it happen, Lauren’s fun-filled guide to creating the life of your dreams in five simple steps is delightfully fun, opening the mind to believe that every great night out develops your skills for a great life. “That you have potential to manifest whatever you have ever wanted!”

‘Party Girls on Purpose: Be a Party Queen and a Boss’ is available as an e-book via Amazon.

See Lauren’s Website – Party Girls on Purpose – for more details.

News shared by Lauren, Ed