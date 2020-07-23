Isle of Wight Pen Pals: Linking care homes and people feeling lonely with pen pals

Islander Petula Blanks has formed the Isle of Wight Penpals Facebook Page with the aim of connecting penpals with Island residents feeling lonely.

Petula is appealing to care homes or charities whose residents/members would appreciate receiving a letter, to get in touch via the new Facebook Page.

Can you be a penpal?

If you would like to be a penpal and write to someone in a care home or living on their own and feeling lonely, get in touch with Petula vais the Facebook Page.

If you are not on Facebook and want to become a penpal or work in a care home etc where residents would welcome letters, get in touch and we’ll connect you to Petula.

Image: Kinga Cichewicz under CC BY 2.0

