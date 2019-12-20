Isle of Wight pharmacy opening times over Christmas and New Year

Over the Christmas and New Year period pharmacies are likely to have reduced opening hours and so the NHS is reminding people to stock up on basic self-care items such as plasters and painkillers, as well as repeat prescriptions.

Dr Timothy Whelan, Clinical Lead at the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said:

“Staff come under a huge amount of pressure during this time of year as demand on NHS services increases during the winter. “The flu season has also started and we’re urging anyone who has not yet had their flu vaccine to get immunised this week to reduce the risk of getting the flu. “As most pharmacies and GP surgeries will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day we would encourage patients to order any repeat prescriptions they need this week so they have sufficient supplies over the festive period. “Take a look at which pharmacies will be open on these bank holidays as often pharmacists can give advice on minor ailments. “You can also seek advice and support by calling NHS 111. Please only attend Accident & Emergency or call 999 in a genuine emergency.”

Please ensure you check the NHS Isle of Wight CCG website for pharmacy opening times.

The information on pharmacy opening times is correct at the time of publication; however these are subject to change. You can also check the NHS pharmacy services page as an additional precaution or call your local pharmacy.

News shared by Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

Image: Laureano Ruiz under CC BY 2.0