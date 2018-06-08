Isle of Wight photographer wins national competition

A photographer from the Isle of Wight has scooped the top slot in a photographic competition organised by ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The annual competition gains hundreds of entries each year, all capturing aspects of life in the Army.

Steve Jones’ “Daddy’s Girl”, which shows a father in uniform walking hand-in-hand down a woodland path with his young daughter (also from the Island), was chosen as the winning image.

Jones: “Truly honoured”

On hearing the news, Steve said,

“I am truly honoured to be voted overall winner and can’t quite believe it. I am a self-taught photographer who took a risk and started my business head first and full-time. To get recognition, especially amongst such incredibly talented photographers, is a fantastic achievement and I am truly grateful. “Having recently become a new father to a little girl, I can see more clearly the sacrifice service men and women make for both their country and family. Knowing that my work will be used to help raise money to support these families when they need it is a wonderful feeling.”

The Soldiers’ Charity’s 2019 calendar

The top 12 entries will feature in The Soldiers’ Charity’s 2019 calendar, with Steve’s image securing the front cover.

This year’s line-up of judges included British explorer, adventurer and ambassador for The Soldiers’ Charity, Levison Wood; Army Sergeant Major Glenn Haughton; and Major General (Ret’d) Martin Rutledge, Chief Executive of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

You can see the other entries on the ABF Website.

Image: © Steve Jones