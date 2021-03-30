Isle of Wight planning portal experiencing problems

If you have a problem getting on the planning Website, here’s why

Drawing blueprints by Lex Photography

If you have been trying to get on to the Isle of Wight council’s planning Website, in the last day or so, you may have experienced problems.

The issue could last for another couple of days, so if you are trying to access information, it’s worth keep trying.

A spokesperson for the IWC told News OnTheWight,

“IT are installing an upgrade over the next couple of days and the site will therefore be sporadically out of action.”

Image: Lex Photography under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 30th March, 2021 9:18am

By

